Samsung Galaxy Z Flip release date is here, but you'll struggle to find one today

The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip folding phone was only announced earlier this week at the time of writing, but it's now on sale in many regions around the world, directly from the manufacturer.

If you haven't pre-ordered the company's second folding device though, you may have to wait a little longer until you can pick it up.

We've looked to order the phone from the Samsung website in the US and found you'll have to wait until February 18 for shipping. Those in the UK have to wait until February 29.

Samsung retail stores are selling the device if you don't want to buy online, but the availability is limited in the US and it has already sold out in most stores, according to Android Central.

We're uncertain of how many Samsung stores in the UK have it in stock, and Samsung has yet to reveal a release date for the Galaxy Z Flip in Australia.

Those who have pre-ordered in the US or UK will be receiving the phone soon, but you may have to shop around to be able to find it in stores today.

The Galaxy Z Flip costs $1,380 / £1,300 (around AU$2,050), making it slightly cheaper than the Motorola Razr folding phone.