Samsung Galaxy Z Flip is on sale now, but you may struggle to find one

The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip folding phone was only announced earlier this week at the time of writing, but it's now on sale in many regions around the world.

If you didn't pre-order the company's second folding device though, you may have to wait a little longer until you can pick it up.

We've looked to order the phone direct from the Samsung website in the US and found you'll have to wait until February 18 for shipping. Those looking to buy the Galaxy Z Flip in the UK - at time of writing - have to wait until February 29.

Samsung retail stores are selling the device if you don't want to buy online, but the availability is limited in the US and it has already sold out in most stores, according to Android Central.

We're uncertain of how many Samsung stores in the UK have it in stock, and Samsung has yet to reveal a release date for the Galaxy Z Flip in Australia.

You may find the Z Flip elsewhere

However, you don't have to go direct to Samsung to get your hands on the folding Galaxy Z Flip.

In the UK, for example, network O2 has stock available for next day delivery at time of writing - meanwhile high street retailer Carphone Warehouse is currently saying "delivery by February 26" on its website.

In the US, AT&T is selling the phone but you'll wait to wait for some stage between February 26 and March 2 for it to be delivered. Best Buy says it'll be getting more stock soon, while Sprint is offering in-store collection but again seems to have limited stock.

Those who have pre-ordered in the US or UK will be receiving the phone soon. The Galaxy Z Flip costs $1,380 / £1,300 (around AU$2,050), making it slightly cheaper than the Motorola Razr folding phone.