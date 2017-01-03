Roccat is promising zero lag in its new wireless gaming mouse

Wireless gaming mice are great for comfort and convenience, but for gamers the lag that often accompanies them is a significant drawback. That might be about to change, though, if Roccat’s latest gaming mouse can live up to its promises.

Revealed at CES 2017, Roccat’s new gaming mouse called Leadr uses a new optical sensor called Owl-Eye which it says can translate mouse movements to the screen with 1:1 accuracy.

As well as zero lag, Roccat is promising “virtually zero latency” in addition to “consistent tracking and pinpoint precision.” The mouse comes with a charging dock, but it also has a top up cable so that you can revert to wired play if the battery dies mid-game.

Three owl-eyed mice

Leadr isn’t the only mouse using the Owl-Eye optical sensor that Roccat has revealed at CES, though; there are two more. Called the Kone EMP and the Kone Pure 2017, these new mice are updates to the wired Roccat Kone line. The Kone EMP has been designed for players with medium to large hands, whilst the Pure 2017, weighing in at just 88 grams, has been designed for gamers with slimmer hands.

As well as its new line of mice, Roccat has brought an all new keyboard to CES. The Isku + Force FX is intended to be the successor to the best-selling Isku FX. Roccat says this new keyboard will offer gamers “a whole new level of control” by featuring pressure-sensitive QWEASD keys without losing the rubberdome switches.

The Isku + Force FX is expected to hit stores mid-January and though there are no exact pricing details, Roccat says it won’t raise the competitive price point that accompanied its predecessor.

The mice are expected to hit stores slightly later, in mid-April. There’s no exact date or price point set just yet but we’ll update as more information becomes available.