Realme GT 2 is official, with Galaxy S22-rivalling specs and a microscope camera

One of the best phones of 2022 could be the Realme GT 2 - after a series of teases on Realme's first premium phone, the device has finally launched at an event in China alongside its Pro sibling.

As a brand-new top-end handset, this mobile is destined to rival the Galaxy S22, Oppo Find X4 and OnePlus 10, all of which are expected to launch in the first few months of 2022, as well as the Xiaomi 12, which has already been unveiled.

Realme is a rapidly-growing brand, so we were expecting exciting things for its GT 2 series, especially after the fantastic mid-range original Realme GT in 2021 ended up being one of the best Android phones of the year.

We're still waiting to hear when the Realme GT 2 series will launch globally (which is also when we'll hear about pricing), but judging by the specs and features, which we'll share below, we're excited to test this mobile out.

Let's start with the Pro model, as that's the top-spec of the two.

Realme GT 2 Pro specs

The Realme GT 2 Pro has a 6.7-inch 120Hz screen with a 2K resolution - unlike most high-res screens on the market, this one doesn't curve at the edges, so it'll be a top choice for people who like their flat-edge displays.

The phone is made from 'bio-polymer' material, which apparently is inspired by paper. Beyond that, it's still a fairly standard-looking mobile and it comes in white, green, black or blue,

We already knew that the Realme GT 2 Pro would use the new Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset, which is the most powerful processor from Qualcomm, paired with either 8GB or 12GB RAM and 128GB, 256GB or 512GB storage.

The camera department is what excites us most about the Realme GT 2 Pro. Joining the 50MP main camera is another 50MP ultra-wide camera using a 150-degree lens - this is one of the widest fields of view we've seen on a smartphone camera - and also a microscope camera that magnifies objects up to 40x. We imagine this works similarly to the microscope camera on the Oppo Find X3 Pro, which zoomed in 30x, and was super fun to play around with to take super-close-up pictures.

Rounding out the party is a 5,000mAh battery and 65W wired charging - it doesn't sound like there's wireless powering here, though.

How is the Realme GT 2 different?

In most regards, the Realme GT 2 is the same as the 2 Pro, but a few differences have been detailed.

The main one is the chipset - the Realme GT 2 will use the Snapdragon 888, the predecessor to the 8 Gen 1, and the same processor the original Realme GT used.

The Realme GT 2's screen will also have a slightly downgraded screen in terms of color profile, though honestly, we don't imagine many people will notice the changes.

It's possible that there are more ways the Realme GT 2 differs from the Pro than we've mentioned - the standard phone was only mentioned in one paragraph of the press release TechRadar received, compared to several pages about the Pro - but we're waiting on a global launch, and to test the phones, to be sure.