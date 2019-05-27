Qualcomm, Lenovo announce Project Limitless: the first 5G Snapdragon 8cx laptop

At Computex 2019, currently happening in Taipei, Taiwan, Qualcomm and Lenovo announced the world’s first 5G laptop, which will be powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8cx platform.

While the existence of this laptop was teased back in MWC 2019, we’ve now got a better idea of what this device will be capable of.

Best mobile hotspots for 3G, 4G and 5G in 2019

The best laptop 2019: our pick of the 15 best laptops you can buy this year

These are the best gaming laptops of 2019

Known as "Project Limitless," the laptop will be powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragfon 8cx 5G compute platform, which is the first ever 7-nanometer platform built for PCs that offers 5G data connectivity built in.

The future of mobile computing?

“Lenovo 5G PCs built on the Snapdragon 8cx 5G compute platform will feature ultra-low latency, remarkable performance, battery life and 5G connectivity that will revolutionize the way we work and play,” according to Johnson Jia, senior vice president of Lenovo's PC Business Group.

Project Limitless will benefit from the Snapdragon 8cx’s improved performance, battery life and connectivity compared to Snapdragon-powered laptops that have been previously released.

So, that means battery life that lasts for days and super-fast mobile 5G internet that could transform how we use our PCs.

Qualcomm and Lenovo haven’t released any more details about Project Limitless – including a price and release date – but once it does, we’ll be sure to let you know.

Check out all of TechRadar's Computex 2019 coverage . We're live in Taipei to bring you all the breaking computing news and launches, plus hands-on reviews of everything from fresh laptops and desktops to powerful new components and wild overclocking demonstrations.