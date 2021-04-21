PlayStation Plus Video Pass leaks, possibly bringing movie rentals to subscribers

Sony could be planning to improve its PlayStation Plus service by adding free movie rentals or something in a similar vein. According to VGC, a logo for a PlayStation Plus Video Pass was accidentally published on the official PlayStation website. It's worth noting that the webpage has since been removed.

Three movies were included on the now removed webpage: Venom, Bloodshot and Zombieland: Double Tap. Per VGC, the description stated that "PS Plus Video Pass is a trial service active 22.04.21 – 22.04.22. The subscription benefit is available to PS Plus users in Poland.”

Every month, PlayStation Plus users get access to new games that they can keep forever as long as they remain subscribed to the service. It's possible Sony is exploring expanding PS Plus by adding movies in a likewise fashion – in this case, all three movies were distributed theatrically by Sony.

It's also worth noting that earlier this year, Sony announced that PlayStation users would not be able to buy new movies and TV shows on the PlayStation Store after August 31, 2021.

What about PlayStation Now?

PlayStation Plus offerings have been expanded over the last year, with newer and newer games offered, especially to PS5 users, who have been able to grab brand-new titles like Destruction AllStars and Oddworld Soulstorm.

PlayStation's game streaming subscription service, PlayStation Now, remains in a strange place, with games like Marvel's Avengers offered for a limited time but players being cut off from the PS5 versions of titles, even where free upgrades are available.

As such, this latter service is frequently compared to Microsoft's competing service Xbox Game Pass, which has major new third-party titles like Outriders or even Sony's own MLB: The Show 21 being added to Xbox Game Pass.