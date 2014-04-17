Sky Go, Now TV and BBC iPlayer struck down by streaming bug

Update: The BBC seems to have fixed its iPlayer issues but the Sky services are still struggling.

Sky and BBC have both confirmed that they are investigating issues that are stopping users from watching content on demand.

The issue looks to be limited to iOS devices at the moment and means anyone trying to catch up on last night's TV on the go will be cruelly disappointed.

Sky Go users are reporting a 'Client Server Certificate' issue, which means that neither streaming nor downloaded programs would work – Sky has acknowledged the issue, which is also affecting its Now TV service, and told TechRadar that a fix is in the works:

"We are aware that some customers are experiencing problems accessing Sky Go and Now TV using iOS devices. We apologise to any customer affected and are working hard to resolve the issue."

Beeb can't see too

However, in either an odd coincidence or some sort of server glitch, BBC iPlayer is also refusing to play nicely with iPhones and iPads.

The broadcasting giant took to Twitter to confirm it was working to find a solution:

"We're aware of a technical issue affecting iPad/iOS users this morning and we are working to resolve it. Updates here http://t.co/1KmAQqbgR2."

However, on iPlayer the issue is 'insufficient bandwidth', and while the Beeb is claiming it's only affecting iPads, our tests showed iPhones experiencing the same issue.

If you are suffering with the Sky Go problem, many users are finding that rolling the time back 48 hours is resolving the issue, although the same trick isn't working for the BBC app.

We'll update this story as we get more information on what's causing the problems and whether they are indeed linked. Let us know in the comments below if you're experiencing the same thing.