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Google Cloud down - major outage across Europe hits big brands, banking apps and more

Google Cloud is currently having issues across Europe

News
By
Last updated
Google logo at Made by Google
(Image credit: © Future / Lance Ulanoff)

Google Cloud is currently suffering what appears to be a major outage across most of Europe.

The company has confirmed "Multiple services are experiencing issues in the europe-west2 region" with user reports spiking on outage tracker site DownDetector.

We're tracking the issue here, so stay tuned for the latest updates.

Google Cloud's own status page doesn't make for pretty viewing either, with lots of orange alerts showing that multiple systems are down, and many regions across Europe affected.

The affected services include hugely important business tools such as BigQuery, App Engine, Looker, SQL and many many more...

Google Cloud outage issues

(Image credit: Google Cloud)

As the technological backbone for many other companies, the Google Cloud issue may well be affecting a range of customers.

DownDetector is showing a few spikes for other companies that seem to mirror its own pattern - with several major banking apps including the likes of Revolut and Lloyds Bank in the UK apparently affected.

You can follow TechRadar's coverage of that outage in our seperate live blog here.

downdetector google cloud

(Image credit: downdetector)

DownDetector is showing a big spike in user reports that something is not well at Google Cloud, although numbers do appear to have fallen slightly.

Downdetector google cloud down

(Image credit: Downdetector)

Good morning - well, maybe not so good for Google Cloud, which has confirmed it is suffering issues across Europe.

On its status page, the company confirmed it was seeing that "Multiple services are experiencing issues in the europe-west2 region."

The problems were confirmed at 10.24am BST/02.24am PST, so it could be a busy day for Google workers...

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