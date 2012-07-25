O2 rolls out free Wi-Fi for London 2012

O2 is setting up seven large free Wi-Fi hotspots across the capital during London 2012.

Oxford Street, Leicester Square and Exhibition Road all benefit from the scheme which has been set up with Westminster City Council and the Royal Borough of Kensington.

The Wi-Fi is free to all – there's no requirement to be an O2 customer. This is good news for overseas visitors who can potentially avoid being slapped with a huge 3G roaming bill when they get home.

Users just need to register once, after which they should be automatically hooked up to the service when in range.

Boris-backed

London Mayor Boris Johnson commented:"With millions of extra people coming to town for the Games, we want to ensure we showcase the capital as the best city in the world to work and visit. The addition of free Wifi to some of our most popular landmarks is crucial in helping to maintain that reputation."

It's not clear how long the free Wi-Fi service will run, but we imagine that after the Paralympics ends O2's generosity will dry up.

While O2 is working above ground, Virgin Media has put free (until the autumn) Wi-Fi into 41 London tube stations and counting.

Via CNET UK