Official Huawei Mate 40 teaser shows a bizarre camera design

We’re used to smartphones having large camera blocks, but they’re usually a square, a rectangle, or a circle. The Huawei Mate 40 however looks set to have something rather different, as the company has teased what appears to be an octagonal camera block.

He Gang (a Huawei exec) posted the image you can see below on Weibo (a Chinese social network), and while the camera block is partially in shadow, what we can see of it suggests it will have eight sides.

It also looks like it could be very large, even by typical flagship phone camera standards. Huawei often does pack a lot of lenses and other camera tech into the Mate line, so with the Huawei Mate 40 range it might be taking that to the next level.

Interestingly the camera shown here seems to be at odds with an earlier camera leak, which pointed to a circular camera block, likely similar to the one on the Huawei Mate 30 range.

It’s not clear then whether this earlier leak was wrong, or whether the Huawei Mate 40 range will sport two different camera designs. Perhaps only the Huawei Mate 40 Pro or Mate 40 Pro Plus will have this octagonal one.

In any case, while the camera is the most interesting aspect of this teaser image, it’s not the only detail. You’ll also note that there are two buttons on the edge – likely a power button and volume rocker.

Usually that wouldn’t be interesting, but the Huawei Mate 30 Pro doesn’t have physical volume buttons, so Huawei could be opting for a more conventional design here. That said, the standard Mate 30 does have them, so whether this is a departure really depends on what model we’re looking at.

We’ll know for sure soon, as the Huawei Mate 40 range is being unveiled on October 22. TechRadar will be covering the event in full, so check back then for all the news, announcements, and analysis.

