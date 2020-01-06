Nvidia unleashes the fastest displays in competitive gaming at CES 2020

With AMD giving it a good run for its money in graphics cards, it’s hardly a surprise that Nvidia is finding other avenues to put its efforts in. That may not have been a bad idea, considering it just pulled a fast one on its rival. And, by fast one, we mean its latest round of G-Sync displays, which the company unveiled at CES 2020.

Targeting Esports fans and competitive gamers out there whose need for speed is vital for winning, Nvidia just unleashed G-Sync displays touting a blazing-fast 360Hz refresh rate. To put that into perspective, the previous highest refresh rate is 300Hz, and many gaming monitors and displays on the market right now are still at 60Hz and 144Hz.

These 360Hz G-Sync monitors display game frames once every 2.8ms. And, of course, they have Nvidia’s Variable Refresh Rate (VRR) technology that synchronizes the refresh rate of the display with the GPU’s frame rate for smooth, tear-free gaming.

That means that these monitors will give its you a huge advantage over the competition – when coupled with powerful internals like Nvidia’s RTX graphics cards, you might just be able to skip all the way to the leaderboards.

To launch this new generation of gaming displays, Nvidia partnered with Asus to develop the ASUS ROG Swift 360, which was unveiled at CES 2020. This 24.5-inch gaming monitor is the first of its kind, boasting that 360Hz refresh rate and Nvidia’s G-Sync VRR technology.

Nvidia hasn’t shared any other information about the ASUS ROG Swift 360, and it won’t be available until later this year. We may hear more detailed pricing and availability information from Asus itself, as the actual release date approaches.