New Ghostbusters: Afterlife clip introduces adorable 'Mini-Puft' characters

It's been a while since we've seen any fresh footage from Jason Reitman's upcoming Ghostbusters: Afterlife movie, but now Sony Pictures has remedied that with a brand new clip focusing on some of the film's adorable new characters – and we're not even counting Paul Rudd among them!

The clip sees Rudd perusing a supermarket, starting at the Baskin-Robbins portion of the ice cream section (in a nice throwback to the running Baskin-Robbins gag from Ant-Man) before turning his attention to the toppings aisle.

Right as he's walking away, Rudd's character spots a packet of Stay-Puft marshmallows on a shelf that appears to be moving. It's in that moment that a sweet little marshmallow man breaks out of the packet to introduce himself, only to immediately turn into a little devil alongside dozens of his hell-raising marshmallow buddies.

Why we have high hopes for Ghostbusters: Afterlife

While the first trailer for Ghostbusters: Afterlife initially surprised everyone with its startlingly different tone, appearing more like a classy sci-fi adventure in the vein of Super 8, this new clip reassures us that the film will retain the comedic, goofy charm that made the original movies so fun.

It's also promising to hear original Ghostbusters actor Bill Murray say that Ghostbusters: Afterlife will be worth the wait, even if the 70-year-old did reveal in a recent interview that it was "really hard" to film.

That said, we do hope that Reitman and Co. allow the film to have some truly scary moments alongside the cute ones, or else it could end up being more Goosebumps than Ghostbusters.

Ghostbusters: Afterlife is currently planned for theatrical release on November 11, 2021. At present, there's no word as to when the film will be released digitally.