New Amazon deal with Apple offers a new way to buy the iPhone and iPad

If you've shopped online for a new iPhone or iPad and tried to check Amazon, you've probably run into a bunch of third-party sellers. But, soon Amazon will have its own offerings of new Apple products, including the iPhone XS, iPhone XR, and new iPad Pro.

"Amazon is constantly working to enhance the customer experience," Amazon told TechRadar in a statement. "And one of the ways we do this is by increasing selection of the products we know customers want. We look forward to expanding our assortment of Apple and Beats products globally.”

The new Amazon deal, first spotted by CNET, will limit the sellers of new and used Apple products on Amazon to Apple-authorized resellers. Meaning you'll likely see fewer different product pages for the same Apple product. You'll also see newer devices at retail price, and with any luck, you might catch some Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals with Amazon directly offering these products.

The deal includes Apple and Beats devices, according to CNET (though not all products, as the Apple HomePod won't be sold), and it affect both the US and UK, along with several other European countries, Japan, and India.

It's not clear exactly when Amazon will begin offer Apple's new products directly, but it will be in the coming weeks. One date that is clear though is the January 4, 2019, cutoff for independent sellers. After that day, only Apple-authorized resellers will be able to keep listings for new and used Apple devices.

If Amazon begins to sell the new Apple products before Black Friday and Cyber Monday, the new listings combined with existing reseller offers could largely expand the online availability of iPhones and iPads for holiday shoppers.