Musk says Tesla Cybertruck will be 'like a glitch in the Matrix' as it's delayed... again

This year is a nightmare for automakers hoping to get new products to market. Tesla is undoubtedly one of them, though its 2021 may have been bumpier than most.

The automaker, helmed by Elon Musk, has been forced to shift its product timelines several times in response to the pandemic and a crippling global microchip shortage.

Now, reports from a company meeting suggest that one of its most anticipated products, the Cybertruck, may slide further back than previously thought.

During the all-hands meeting, Musk reportedly stated, "production starting late 2022 and volume production in 2023."

This is another shift for the Cybertruck after Tesla officially moved its production and delivery dates to 2022, back in August. Musk's comments at Tesla AI Day only added to the automaker's official move, as he said that the next-gen Autopilot hardware would make its debut with the truck in "about a year or so."

A 'glitch in the Matrix'

Despite the discussion of delays, Musk also said that the Cybertruck is a "special project," continuing that it will be almost like a "glitch in the Matrix."

Whatever that means, it's clear that the truck is near and dear to Musk's heart. It's also clear that the Cybertruck will be a modern marvel and that Tesla is serious about making it stand out from its other vehicles.

Next-generation Autopilot hardware and a reasonable – by Tesla standards – price will do that.

(Image credit: Tesla)

The news of Musk's all-hands meeting and Cybertruck delays comes just a day after the CEO confirmed setbacks for another Tesla vehicle.

Tweeting a response, Musk stated that Roadster deliveries would occur in 2023 – later than expected – but only if 2022 was not "mega drama."

Supply chain challenges have plagued the entire auto industry, Tesla included, leading Musk to note that "it wouldn't matter if we had 17 new products, as none would ship."

Via Electrek