Samsung Galaxy Tab 4 7.0 gets the Twitter leak treatment

Product shots from this angle are the tablet equivalent of a selfie

It's not the tablet at the top of everybody's wishlist, but the Samsung Galaxy Tab 4 7.0 isn't going to let that stop it from getting in on the hype-building leak action.

Perennial tech tipster @evleaks has posted two photos of said device on Twitter. Let's see what they tell us:

1. There's a front-facing camera and an ear piece on the front (on the black one) so you'll probably have the option to get a SIM card and use it to make traditional calls as well as video calling.

2. The tablet has a volume control, microSD slot and sleep/awake button on the side which is better than on the back (shout out LG G2).

3. It will run Android - previous leaks say Android 4.4 Kitkat, with a 1.2GHz quad-core processor on board.

4. The date on the screen is Thursday April 24. April 24 is indeed a Thursday this year so let's not be surprised if that turns out to be the launch date.

5. The time onscreen is 12.45pm. That might be the launch time but we don't know what timezone so it's not much help really.

6. The screen will be 7 inches, probably 1280x800 WXGA TFT if you believe earlier rumours.

7. It says "Swipe screen to unlock" so it probably doesn't have a fingerprint scanner like the Galaxy S5, not that we thought it would.

8. It's much nicer looking than the Galaxy Tab 3 7.0 and much much nicer looking than the Galaxy Tab 2 7.0 probably mainly because of the slimmer bezel.

9. The Galaxy Tab 4 7.0 will come in both black and white.

10. That's all really.

Back to black (credit: evleaks)

Of course, these images could be fake and all this great detective work will have been for naught. But evleaks has been pretty spot on with most of its device leaks so far, so we're inclined to give it the benefit of the doubt.

See you on April 24.