Google Pixel C release date could be as early as next week

Good news tablet fans! We've finally got an indication of when you might be able to pick up Google's latest slate, the Pixel C.

Dutch site Tweakers claims the Pixel C will go on sale on December 8. That's around two months after the Nexus 5X and 6P phones, which were announced alongside the Pixel C, went on sale.

The Pixel C is an Android tablet with an optional keyboard/cover, a hybrid device positioned to compete with the likes of the Microsoft Surface Pro 4 and iPad Pro as well as mainstream slates such as the iPad Air 2 and Nexus 9.

Forget just sitting back and watching videos: Google wants you to use this device to do something productive too.

Clever Keyboard

The hardware is pretty clever. The keyboard (which will be sold separately) attaches to the screen using magnets, rather than a docking port, and when attached the keyboard will charge from the tablet via induction, so no faffing about with ports required.

So far, we're only aware of the device coming in 32GB or 64GB versions, which as we noted at the announcement, is significantly lower than the 512GB Surface Pro 3.