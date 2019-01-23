LG G8 may introduce touch-free gesture controls, teases MWC 2019 invite

Touch is so 2007 to 2018, according to the LG's invite. Say hello to gesture controls – or at least, that's what the LG G8 invite for MWC 2019 strongly implies.

The official LG G8 launch event will be February 24, according to the Save the Date email LG sent to TechRadar and other media outlets. The press conference invite links to a YouTube video that drops even more hints about LG's next phones.

"Goodbye touch," reads a piece of paper, as a cartoon hand swipes across the screen to reveal the text, then immediately dismiss it. The hand never actually touches the paper. "MWC 2019 LG Premiere" text appears and it's flicked upward by the hand.

One of many LG phones?

We've heard about a 'Touchless' input from prior LG G8 leaks, so there's reason to think that this is LG's new smartphone gimmick for its ThinQ phones in 2019.

The same leak out of South Korea suggested an LG phone at MWC 2019 will utilize a connected dual display add-on to take on the foldable Samsung Galaxy X. We may be in for one or even multiple LG phones launched next month.

LG's mobile offering at MWC 2019 will likely go up against a trio of Samsung phones – the Galaxy S10, S10 Plus and S10 Lite – and the foldable Galaxy X. Samsung's new phones launch on February 20, four days before LG's press conference. So expect to see more LG teases right around that time.