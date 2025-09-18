<p id="c81266a7-66b0-478c-86ab-3cf794f93aa1">Hey folks, this is John Loeffler, US Computing Editor, here to bring you all the news and reaction I can muster to the Nvidia x Intel press conference this afternoon. We've also got some insights from my colleagues at TechRadar Pro regarding the new data center x86 products, which I'll be bringing to you shortly.</p><p>We're about to start, so stay tuned for the latest as it happens.</p><div id="mid-article-leaderboard" class="ad-unit sm:hidden block" style="height: 100px;"></div>