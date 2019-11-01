Henry Cavill nails Geralt's voice in new trailer for Netflix's The Witcher series

The first trailer for Netflix's upcoming TV adaptation of The Witcher offered but a taste of what we could expect from the highly-anticipated show, but now a full trailer has landed which grants us a better look at the show's epic scale, along with Henry Cavill's titular Witcher, Geralt of Rivia.

The creative team behind Netflix's The Witcher has repeatedly stressed that its series is based on Andrzej Sapkowski's original novels rather than CD Projekt Red's video game adaptations.

That said, it's clear that at least some inspiration has been taken from the latter, with self-confessed superfan Cavill sounding near identical to Doug Cockle's interpretation of the character from the celebrated games.

The trailer also marks the live action debut of 'Bathtub Geralt', a clear reference to a famous cut scene from The Witcher III: Wild Hunt.

Along with his voice, fans of The Witcher games will also note that Geralt's twirly, balletic style of sword fighting has made it over to the live action TV adaptation.

Based on the action and intrigue-filled trailer below, we can expect to see plenty of small and large scale battles in the show when it lands on Netflix on December 20, 2019.