The Witcher 3 really is coming to Nintendo Switch somehow

Nintendo must be performing some sort of dark arts ritual with developers CD Projekt Red, as, somehow, The Witcher 3 really is coming to the Nintendo Switch.

Announced during the company's E3 2019 livestream, the epic adventure that wowed on home consoles and PC is coming to the hybrid handheld.

It's considered one of the greatest RPGs of all time, and is incredibly detailed and expansive. A visual powerhouse with an ambitious game world, it's going to push the Nintendo Switch to its absolute limits.

Geralt on the go

What's remarkable here is that the Nintendo Switch is relatively underpowered, not even matching the specs of the PS4 or Xbox One standard editions when it's working in its more powerful docked mode, let alone when its in its low-power handheld mode.

So, consider us very intrigued to see what, somewhat inevitable, cuts have been made to fit it onto Nintendo's award-winning system.

That's not to say giant adventures can't work out just great on the handheld. Just take a look at The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild or The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim.

It may not be a brand new game, but from a purely technological perspective, we can't wait to see how The Witcher 3 holds up on the go. We'll let you know how it plays as soon as we get hands on with it.