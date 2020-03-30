GoPro launches daily competition for your self-isolation videos – here's how to enter

GoPro has announced a new daily competition for creative, home-based videos that could see you win a Hero 8 Black or Max.

The HomePro Challenge is open to videos shot on any camera, including your smartphone, and will run every day from now until April 30.

Each day GoPro will pick five of its favorite entries from around the world and give the winners their choice of a Hero 8 Black or Max, plus five years of GoPro Plus for free. GoPro Plus is a subscription service that gives you cloud storage and replacements for broken action cameras.

So how do you enter? It's pretty straightforward. GoPro naturally recommends that you download and use its app for Android and iOS, but this isn't essential. The main thing you need to do when uploading your video to Instagram, YouTube, Facebook or TikTok is use the hashtags #GoPro and #HomePro, so GoPro can find your creation.

Still, the GoPro app is a good place to start, particularly if you're planning to use your phone or a connected GoPro, as there are some quick, beginner-friendly editing options. GoPro has also said videos created using desktop software, like its own Quik app, are fine too – the main thing you need to do is include those hashtags when publishing them.

Decisions, decisions

So what kind of entries are GoPro looking for? It gives a few hints in its post about the competition, saying "be it science (filming an egg poaching or the Coke and Mentos explosion), music (let’s see some skills) or whatever it is that you think is awesome... juggle madness, anyone? We want to see it!"

Judging by some of GoPro's favorite videos from the its community, any entries that contain clever jump cuts (see above) or Rube Goldberg machines also stand a good chance of success.

If you do end up being one of the lucky daily winners, which GoPro should you choose? Both the Hero 8 Black and Max are great action cameras for different reasons. The former is a more traditional model, while the latter is GoPro's 360-degree rival to the likes of the Insta360 Evo.

While the GoPro Max is worth more than the Hero 8 Black, we'd actually recommend going for the latter if you mainly want to shoot traditional ('flat') video. The Max is great fun and streamlines the 360-degree video editing process, but its 2D footage isn't quite up to the Hero 8 Black's quality because of its fisheye lens.