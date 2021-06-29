Google WiFi gets surprise refresh with tweaked appearance and a lower price

Google Wifi got an unexpected refresh this week, bringing the company's popular mesh wifi networking devices into its second generation. The new refresh brings minor visual differences and a lower price than both Google Wifi's first generation and the more premium Google Nest Wifi.

Hey Carmelo, thanks for the tweet! That's right, Google Wifi (2nd Gen) looks similar to the 1st Generation Google Wifi with minor visual differences and a lower price than its predecessor and Nest Wifi. Learn more here on how each of our devices compare: https://t.co/VNI78TOPcCJune 29, 2021 See more

According to the US and UK product pages for Google Wifi, the new refresh is selling for about $60 / £30 less than the Gen 1 Wifi for a three-pack of network points. A single Google Wifi network routers remains the same price as before, $99 / £89 / about AU$199.

While the new refresh appears to be available in the US and UK right now, Google Wifi devices are not for sale anywhere on Google's Australian product page (at least we couldn't find it), so Google may be preparing to launch the new refresh in that region as well sooner rather than later.

TechRadar has reached out to Google for comment on the new generation of networking devices and we will update this story when we hear back.

This story is developing...

Australia loses Google Wifi – for now