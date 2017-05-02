First Zelda Breath of the Wild DLC will add hard mode and Majora's Mask fan service

Think you're done with The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild? If you've coughed up for the DLC season pass, think again.

The Nintendo Switch's best game is about to get another injection of fun, with Nintendo revealing the the details for the first Zelda DLC pack.

From new armors to new play modes, there's a fair amount of fresh stuff coming to Link's latest adventure.

A new Majora's mask task

The biggest new feature will be the addition of "The Trial of the Sword". Linked to the Master Sword quest, it's a wave-assault challenge area, which will beef up the power of your Master Sword if completed.

Another handy new feature for explorers is the "Hero's Path Mode". It draws the path onto the world map of Link's last 200 hours of walking, letting you see areas that you've yet to fully investigate. Handy, for such a giant game.

There will also be a selection of new armor sets and masks to find, based on previous Zelda games. Majora's Mask, Midna's Helmet, Phantom Armor and a whole Tingle outfit will be up for grabs (the benefits of which have yet to be revealed), while there's also a Korok mask that let's you find the game's elusive leaf people.

The remaining elements of the update are a little less exciting . There's a new Hard Mode, which is great in its own right, but is the sort of thing often in a game by default or given away free by developers. And there's the addition of a "Traveller's Medallion" which lets you create your own fast travel points – which has the potential to undo a lot of what makes Breath of the Wild (its encouraged exploration) so good in the first place.

It's not an awful start for the Zelda season pass then, but a little more content as well as the housekeeping items would have been appreciated.