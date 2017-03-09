The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild tips and tricks

If you’re rushing out to buy a new Nintendo Switch, chances are you’ve only got one game in mind for your first play. No, not the questionable air gesture filled 1-2-Switch, but The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild. A game that’s faced delays upon delays, it’s finally here, and it’s seriously addictive.

Before you go running off into the wilds of Hyrule with a sword in your hand and bow on your back looking for a group of Bokoblin to turn over you might want to take a deep breath, slow down, and learn to do more than mash the melee attack button until your foe’s transformed into a creamy residue on the floor of this open world wonder.

Scratch beneath the surface of Breath of the Wild, and there are a mass of gameplay-enhancing and joy-bringing features you’ll want to get to grips with, including this lot.