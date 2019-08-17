Epic Games Store update brings new features

The Epic Games Store has rolled out a new update which introduces a few new features, including that long-awaited cloud save support.

Epic Games Store users have been noticing for a while now that cloud saving has been in testing and, in a blog post, Epic confirmed that 17 games on the store now have cloud saving enabled, adding that the list will only grow over time.

All Ubisoft titles on the store already support cloud saves thanks to Uplay integration and any upcoming games that support cloud saves will have them enabled at launch.

What's new?

Outside of cloud saves, the update also introduces keyless integration for Humble Bundle users. Now, if you link your Epic account with your Humble Bundle account any purchases you make will automatically appear in your Epic library without the need to type in a redemption key. Epic has said this is just one step in a larger plan to form partnerships with other “highly reputable digital game sellers” in order to establish an open ecosystem for players.

Product pages have also been given a refresh, meaning more informative games descriptions and additional images and videos so that you can get a better idea of what you’re buying.

As far as the future is concerned, Epic has said that, among other things, it’s in the final stages of its new patch optimization for developers which will reduce patch download sizes and, therefore, download times. As well as this, game libraries will soon have a new look which will see more games displayed at once and allow for filtering and sorting for easier navigation.

Epic Games does still have a longer-term roadmap with some more significant features and updates to come—a shopping cart and achievements are among the features that are still some months away.