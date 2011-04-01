Sony shows off new DAB radios

Sony has unveiled two new DAB radios, claiming that they blend "subtly retro looks with outstandingly crisp stereo sound".

Sony's well-received DAB radios have always been popular, and the arrival of the XDR-S16DBP portable radio and XDR‑C706DBP clock radio look set to continue that.

However, with the UK yet to get DAB+, the addition of that compatibility may be a little frustrating for Brits who snap up the products.

Compatible, but no UK service

"The XDR-S16DBP and XDR‑C706DBP are the first micro radios from Sony that offer compatibility with the enhanced DAB+ digital broadcasting standard that's now rolling out across several European countries," says Sony.

"Thanks to a more efficient coding scheme, DAB+ lets listeners enjoy an even wider range of radio stations, plus crystal clear, interference free digital sound.

"Both models offer a generous choice of 10 DAB/DAB+ presets for storing your favourite digital radio stations, plus a further 10 FM presets.

"Two new DAB/DAB+/FM digital radios from Sony add more style to enjoying your favourite broadcasts. "

Sony's XDR-S16DBP DAB/DAB+/FM portable digital radio and XDR-C706DBP DAB/DAB+/FM digital clock radio are available now.