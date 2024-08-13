This Majority cheap portable DAB radio is super-cute and shower-proof too

I live in a home full of speakers, but there are some places they just can't go: the steam from my shower would kill them, and the mess I make when I'm cooking curries has created some pretty horrible patterns on my light-coloured HomePods mini. So it's nice to see Majority come to the rescue with a portable audio player that you can splash with the fluids of your choice.

The new Majority Eversden is a cute and very affordable DAB+ radio (one ripe for our best DAB radios buying guide, if the sound is good), a Bluetooth speaker (so it would be a novel inclusion in our best Bluetooth speakers roundup) and FM radio with IPX5 water resistance.

That means it's capable of withstanding not just the odd splash but actual jets of water, so you can hang it in the shower for your morning sing-a-long. And there's no fabric grille to get grubby so it's a good option for the kitchen too.

Majority Eversden DAB+ radio: price, specifications and availability

Specs-wise, you're looking at Bluetooth 5.0 with up to 15 hours of battery life, DAB/DAB+ reception from 174-240 MHz and FM reception from 87.5 to 108MHz. There's a dual alarm and a sleep timer as well as a headphone jack for nighttime listening. The dimensions are 5.3L x 13.8W x 15.9Hcm; that small size means there's only room for a mono speaker.

As with other Majority products (see our recent Majority MP3 Player review for a big hit there) there's a generous warranty period of three years instead of the more common one year, and Majority contributes to its Majority Forest tree planting programme with each unit purchased.

The Majority Eversden is available now in the UK and in Europe with a price tag of £59.95 / €54.95. At the time of writing Amazon UK is also offering a 10% money off voucher. Unfortunately the Eversden is not currently available in the US or Australia, but that pricing, if it ever does land in these regions, would make it around $76 or AU$116, give or take a few dollars.

You may also like