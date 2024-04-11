Pure's three-strong Classic radio lineup is all of the retro radio I need

As anyone who read our Pure Woodland Radio review will know, Pure's got a keen talent for fashioning portable, forward-thinking IP67-rated DAB and FM radios. You'll find the name featuring several times in our best DAB radios roundup.

But what if you want something in a slightly more heritage style? Pure's got an answer for that too – in fact, it's got three. So let's meet them! The new Classic Series includes the "kitchen helper" affordable Classic H4, the mid-range Classic C-D6, and the flagship Classic Stereo.

All promise "timeless style, enhanced connectivity and improved sound quality" within relatively accessible prices – and I'd agree; aside from the top-tier model, prices here are refreshingly palatable. Also, every product within the trio is available in your choice of 'Coffee Black/Walnut' or 'Cotton White/Oak' finish.

Pure's Classic H4 would look right at home on our kitchen, too (Image credit: Pure)

Let's start small, with the Classic H4 (pictured above). It's a DAB+/FM radio with Bluetooth. This model has a 10W power output and the ability to store 40 presets – which is a lot for the money – plus a kitchen timer to stay on top of things when making dinner.



The bigger Classic C-D6 (below) builds on the FM/DAB+ radio idea by adding a CD player, advanced Bluetooth, USB-A and AUX connectivity, 2x15W stereo speakers and a sleep timer.

The Classic C-D6 adds a CD player and stereo sound (Image credit: Pure)

The Classic Stereo is billed by Pure as "the gateway to refined HiFi sound wrapped in a comforting, familiar setup" and we see what they mean – it's a set of stereo speakers and a receiver. Power output is a much beefier 100W thanks to the standalone speakers (which should make it a viable option for parties as well as chilled listening at home) and here, you get DAB+/FM radio, Internet radio, Bluetooth, CD playback, Spotify Connect and extra connectivity perks including USB-A, Optical (meaning you could hook it up to your TV), Phono (for a turntable) and 3.5mm AUX ports (for headphone listening, say).

The darker colorway is a little more retro – but it's a thoroughly modern thing (Image credit: Pure)

Prices? Of course. Pure's Classic range is available from today (April 11). The Classic H4 is priced £89.99 (so around $114, AU$174); the Classic C-D6 is priced £179.99 (approximately $227, AU$349).

The Classic Stereo will set you back a more substantial £449.99 (so around $567 or AU$869) but when you consider the features and connectivity options it's not an unreasonable fee. For instance, it's a DAB+ radio and CD player that can also be used as stereo speakers for your TV, in the same way as the similarly-priced Audio Pro C20 could be your soundbar (although the Audio Pro isn't a DAB+ radio as such, has the speakers inbuilt, and swaps the CD player for HDMI eARC connectivity).

Get daily insight, inspiration and deals in your inbox Get the hottest deals available in your inbox plus news, reviews, opinion, analysis and more from the TechRadar team. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Still, this flagship Classic Stereo offering is a tempting proposition, if you ask us.

You may also like