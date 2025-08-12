Pure's stylish speakers are a more joyful way to start your day

Do some gadgets leave you cold because they're all tech and no soul? Then you're going to love Pure's personality-packed home and outdoor radios and speakers. That's because Pure's speakers and sleep companions are built to bring you pure joy: they're beautifully simple, they're superbly stylish and they're designed to delight.

Pure products are all about the human touch, and they combine thoughtful design touches with serious style and superb sound to bring you vibes as well as volume.

The Classic Aura Bluetooth Speaker has completely customisable mood lighting (Image credit: Pure Ltd)

Take the brand new Pure Classic Aura. The first thing you'll notice isn't its sensational sound, cutting-edge connectivity or its long-lasting battery. It's the beautiful built-in ambient lighting system that turns any audio into a full sensory experience.

The Classic Aura combines retro design with Pure's powerful audio performance and ten different light settings, each of which delivers a completely different kind of mood. From warm ambient atmospheres and subtle glows to dynamic light shows and even disco beats, the Classic Aura doesn't just play your music. It feels it.

The Classic Aura's retro styling is gorgeous, and it's as practical as it is pretty: its IPX2 waterproof rating and 30 hours of play time makes it a brilliant go-anywhere speaker. Whether you're relaxing solo, listening to your favourite podcast or having fun with friends or family it's the perfect blend of style, sound and ambience.

The Pure Aura is an excellent option for entertaining and exercising too: its 40W speaker and sensational sound quality make it ideal for soundtracking the spilling of tea or your downward dog. It's also brilliant for when you want to really get those muscles moving: simply tune in to your favourite motivational music or stream your workout playlist from your phone.

A more joyful way to start your day

Relaxing with the Pure Moment Charge Sleep Companion (Image credit: Pure Ltd)

Many of us aren't getting enough sleep: recent research from WALR with more than 3,000 respondents has found that 54% of Brits are spending time scrolling when they could be sleeping, with 75% of 18 to 24-year-olds admitting that they prioritise screen time over bed time. Pure's Moment Series can help with that, and help you start the day more joyfully too.

The Moment Series are stylish sleep companions that use a combination of natural sounds and ambient lights to help you doze off for a better, longer sleep and to deliver a gentler, more joyful start to your days.

There are two models to choose from: the Moment is ideal if you want to banish phones from the bedroom altogether, while the Moment Charge has an integrated wireless charging pad and a USB phone charger too. A DAB+/FM radio, BT and even an emergency battery to overcome any power outage, are included as well.

In addition to helping you sleep more happily, the Moment's ambient sounds are also fantastic for helping you relax, or to focus on work or studying, or just to create a soothing soundtrack while you read, write or draw.

Put a Classic in your kitchen with the brilliant Pure Classic H4i Internet Radio (Image credit: Pure Ltd)

Joyful sounds wherever you may roam

Pure's go-anywhere speakers make it easy to bring a joyful soundtrack wherever you go, indoors or out.

The Pure Classic H4i is a charmingly compact internet radio that's brilliant for kitchens, playing DAB+, FM or your favourite internet radio stations. It's the ideal soundtrack for every culinary creation, serving up the tastiest tunes to go with your smoothie, stir-fry or sushi. And if you want something great outdoors, the Pure Woodland waterproof outdoor radio and speaker has Bluetooth, FM and DAB+ for a perfectly portable audio experience.

The Pure Woodland Outdoor Radio is great outdoors (Image credit: Pure Ltd)

Whether you're looking to relax, focus, chill out or work out, Pure's products are designed to make your days more joyful: they combine beautiful design and exceptional audio quality with clever features designed to brighten up every day. And if you sign up for Pure's newsletter there's a chance to win something special: an exclusive Aura reading and Yoga lesson with a renowned teacher this September.

Benefit from our summer specials and great deals now. Click here to find the perfect Pure for you.