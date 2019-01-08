Trending
Brands

Asus reveals trio of enormous FreeSync 2 and HDR-ready gaming monitors

By Computing components  

32-inch, 43-inch and 49-inch models on offer

null

Kicking off a new era of impressively large gaming monitors, Asus Republic of Gamers (ROG) has announced three new VA panels in its upcoming Strix XG HDR range at CES 2019 – the 32-inch Strix XG32VQR, the 43-inch XG438Q and the 49-inch Strix XG49VQ.

The entry-level 32-inch model sports a QHD resolution (2560 x 1440) in a 16:9 aspect ratio with a 144Hz refresh rate on a curved panel, while the significantly larger 43-inch model boasts a 4K resolution (3840 x 2160) in a 16:9 aspect ratio with a slighter lower 120Hz refresh rate on a flat panel.

Ultra-wide enthusiasts will surely be excited for Asus' 49-inch model, which offers a 'superwide' resolution (3840 x 1080) in an eye-opening 32:9 aspect ratio along with a 144Hz refresh rate. 

The monitors all boast a response time of 4ms (GTG), FreeSync 2 support and HDR-certification by VESA, meaning each display had to meet certain criteria for displaying HDR content in order to earn VESA's coveted DisplayHDR badge.

Unlike the 32-inch and 49-inch models, which have a peak brightness of 450 nits, the 43-inch Strix XG438Q is DisplayHDR 600 compliant, meaning it's capable of a peak luminance of 600 nits. 

While pricing and exact release details have yet to be announced, Asus is planning to bring all three monitors to market in Q2 2019.

See more Computing components news