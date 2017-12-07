Angry Birds and Sonic will soon be playable in Facebook Messenger

UPDATE: In Sydney, Australia and want to get your hands on the Messenger Instant Games library in a cool, retro arcade setting? Facebook is holding an event that's open to the public for one day (and night) only! Details below.

Angry Birds and Sonic The Hedgehog are about to join Tetris in the Messenger Instant Games library that you can play within the chat app with your Facebook friends. The new games won't be launching until 2018 though.

Angry Birds lands as a new version of the game that looks similar to the original mobile sensation, but that Messenger has confirmed will come with a "new way to challenge friends".

That sounds like it'll be a score based competitive element rather than live multiplayer. An exact release date for Angry Birds on Messenger is unclear but we know it'll be at some point in early 2018.

More titles to come

There's also a series of new titles such as Sonic Jump and Disney Tsum Tsum. Sonic Jump takes elements and characters of previous titles in the superfast platforming series but repurposes them for a whole new adventure and is set to launch on Messenger in the coming weeks.

That Disney Tsum Tsum game looks to be a puzzle title that will allow "players to collect, content and pop Tsum Tsum." Tsum Tsum, for the uninitiated, are cute chubby soft-toy logs styled like your favorite Disney characters.

Sonic Jump is on the left with the new Disney Tsum Tsum title pictured on the right.

Messenger is also bringing new features to Instant Games including the ability to live stream your play via Facebook Live and share it with all of your friends on your account.

Then there's also a video chat that allows you to play at the same time as seeing your friends and family too.

Messenger's got a pop-up arcade in Sydney, Australia

To celebrate the 1-year anniversary of Messenger Instant Games, Facebook has opened a pop-up arcade in Sydney, Australia that gives you the chance to experience its games in a neon 80s-inspired arcade setting.

If that sounds cool to you, head over to The Retro Hotel on Friday, December 8 (that's today!) between 11am-3pm or 9pm-3am (AEST) to get some hands on time with recent and upcoming Messenger Instant Games like Pac Man, Putt-Putt, Space Invaders and Sonic the Hedgehog.

Entry to the arcade is free of charge, though you'll have to be over 18 to get in. Sounds like a great Friday night to us!