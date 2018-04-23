AMD’s Combat Crate is locked and loaded with a CPU, graphics card and motherboard

According to a fresh leak, AMD is planning to sell a new product called the Combat Crate, which is an all-in-one bundle consisting of a Ryzen processor plus motherboard and Radeon graphics card.

As spotted by Videocardz, the first Combat Crate has been produced in conjunction with MSI, but there may be more in the pipeline from other manufacturers. It features a choice of either a Ryzen 5 1600 or a Ryzen 7 1700 processor, bundled with an MSI B350 Tomahawk motherboard and an MSI Radeon RX 580 Armor graphics card with 8GB of video memory.

Those are the core components you’ll need to build a nifty little gaming PC from scratch.

The product blurb states: “With a lightning-fast Ryzen processor, powerful RX graphics backed by revolutionary Radeon Software Adrenalin Edition and a feature-ready MSI motherboard – the AMD Combat Crate is the ultimate arsenal for gamers.”

Image credit: Videocardz (Image: © Videocardz)

Crate news

Given that Ryzen 2nd Generation CPUs have just launched – to much acclaim – this is one way for AMD to clear out older generation Ryzen processors. Pricing isn’t confirmed yet, what with this being a leak, but obviously you can expect to save a fair bit of money on the cost of the components when purchased separately.

What’s also interesting is that this is one way to sell a nippy Radeon GPU without it appealing to cryptocurrency miners who have been gobbling up all the graphics cards in recent times, seeing as they likely won’t want the rest of the bundle.

AMD is pushing ahead nicely in the processor world, particularly considering that the new Ryzen 7 2700X achieved full marks in our review, scooping a ‘Best in Class’ award.