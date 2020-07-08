AMD Ryzen 4000 desktop CPUs looking ‘great’ and on track to launch in 2020

AMD Ryzen 4000 desktop processors built on the Zen 3 architecture are on schedule to launch later in 2020, according to the company’s CEO.

Lisa Su took to Twitter to celebrate the launch of new Ryzen 3000 XT CPUs, on the anniversary of Ryzen 3rd-gen being unleashed itself a year ago, and in a short video clip, she mentioned how Zen 3 is shaping up.

Last year on 7/7 we launched our 7nm 3rd gen @AMDRyzen and @Radeon 5000 series together. Today we celebrate 7/7 with some new @AMDRyzen XT parts. Enjoy! pic.twitter.com/XJqzIcnJEEJuly 7, 2020

At the end of the video, the chief executive says that: “Zen 3 is looking great in the labs, we’re on track to launch later this year, and I can’t wait to tell you more about it.”

Of course, this backs up what we’ve been hearing lately from the rumor mill – including that Ryzen 4000 chips are about to enter mass production – and indeed it reinforces AMD’s recent assertion that these processors will be out before the end of 2020. That’s a claim which has been repeated throughout the year, but a touch of doubt was caused by recent speculation that a delay to early 2021 could be possible – and if we didn’t before, now we definitely know this won’t be the case.

Naturally, we didn’t get any clue as to exactly when Ryzen 4000 desktop processors will arrive, but going by the buzz from the grapevine, possibly September or October are the likeliest seeming candidates. Really, though, your guess is as good as any of the sources on the net chatting about this, most likely.

The fact that Zen 3 is shaping up ‘great’ is of course promising news, but then the CEO would hardly be talking down AMD’s next-gen chips.

As for the stopgap XT models which are the central subject of Su’s tweet, we’ve just reviewed both the AMD Ryzen 5 3600XT and AMD Ryzen 7 3800XT, and while we weren’t blown away by the performance uplift offered by the new silicon, nonetheless these products are a nice boost for those who are considering jumping on the Ryzen 3000 train.

That said, considering Ryzen 4000 is just around the corner, it may well be worth your while waiting – even if you’re still wanting a Ryzen 3rd-gen product, they will likely get some hefty discounts after the 4th-gen lands. As ever, bargain hunters should keep an eye on our best processor deals.

Via Wccftech