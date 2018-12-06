AMD Radeon RX 3080 could match GeForce RTX 2070 for half the price

Fresh gossip from the GPU grapevine contends that AMD is preparing to launch Radeon RX 3080, RX 3070 and RX 3060 graphics cards to compete with Nvidia’s new Turing models – and potentially in a big way on price, if this leak is anything to go by.

This comes from AdoredTV, the YouTube channel which has been the source of various leaks in the past – some of them pretty accurate – and has spilled alleged details of AMD’s Ryzen 3000 processors which we’ve already highlighted.

The three alleged graphics cards – remember, take all this with a suitably sizeable dose of salt – are incoming 7nm efforts headed up by the RX 3080 based on the Navi 10 GPU.

Obviously, specs are sketchy at this point, but the contention is that this card will have 8GB of GDDR6 video RAM, with a TDP of 150W, and will be priced at $250 (around £195, AU$345). It will apparently perform around 10 to 15% faster than an RX Vega 64.

According to AdoredTV, the RX 3080 should be competitive in terms of performance with the RTX 2070. (Or the GTX 1080 from Nvidia’s last generation, of which there is still plenty of stock kicking around by all accounts.) This makes that price is a bit of an eye-opener – we’ll talk more about that in a moment.

Then there’s the RX 3070, based on the Navi 12 GPU, and also running with 8GB of GDDR6, with a slightly lower TDP of 120W, pitched at $200 (around £155, AU$275). Performance-wise, it’s supposedly competitive with AMD’s Vega 56 GPU, or on the Nvidia side of the fence, the GTX 1070 (and the RTX 2060, when it emerges – or indeed GTX 2060, depending on how Nvidia brands the product).

Rounding things off is the RX 3060 which is also built around Navi 12, but in this case it’ll be a cut-down spin, with the card having 4GB of GDDR6 and a TDP of 75W – with no need to hook it up to the PSU. This will be competitive with AMD’s own Radeon RX 580 and Nvidia’s GTX 1060, while being priced at a bargain basement $129 (around £100, AU$180).

Price is right?

So, pricing: for the RX 3080 to be pitched at $250 (around £195, AU$345) – and competitive with the RTX 2070, which is generally speaking around twice that price – would be quite something.

Of course, all this is just speculation, and this early indication of pricing is likely to be rough guessing rather than anything else. But, it’s interesting that AMD is apparently looking to be highly competitive, but then again, that shouldn’t come as a surprise.

After all, we’ve recently heard AMD assert that it will “be very competitive overall and that includes the high-end of the GPU market,” with some impressive GPUs launching in 2019.

As ever, we’ll just have to wait and see. The other interesting point is the names that this rumor purports AMD will use: at least to us, the RX 3000 range has more than a bit of ‘Spinal Tap’ about it (in that it’s ‘one better’ than Nvidia’s 2000-series Turing products).

Via Techspot