Acer's thin, suave gaming laptops pack a huge graphics punch

For the last two years Acer has been proving its gaming hardware chops with some larger than life laptops and desktop rigs, but now the Taiwanese PC-maker is introducing a thin-and-light gaming notebook we’ll actually want to carry.

Meet the brand new Acer Aspire VX 15. Unlike Acer’s brickish Predator, the VX 15 resembles a sleek fighter jet with an angular, slender body while packing a hefty punch of powerful components

The new Aspire VX 15 gaming notebook comes packing quad-core Intel Core i5 and i7 and i7 Kaby Lake processors plus a Nvidia Geforce GTX 1050 or 1050 Ti GPU for graphics. The best thing about the new VX-line is it will come starting at an affordable $799 (about £650, AU$1,110) this January.

Danger to manifold

If you’re looking for even more power, Acer has also updated its V-Nitro gaming laptop lineup with Nvidia’s latest 10-series GPUs. The 17- and 15-inch V Nitro can be configured with a higher-end Nvidia GTX 1060, 7th generation Intel Core i7 H-series processor plus 16GB of DDR4 RAM.

The Acer V Nitro laptops can also be configured with an optional 4K (3,860 x 2,160) display and an Acer Color Intelligence system that dynamically adjusts the display's gamma and saturation real-time. Additionally, the optional Tobii eye-tracking hardware could come in handy for select games and navigating around the Windows 10 OS.

Of course, all those little higher spec parts and the soft-touch finished chassis end up bumping up the starting price of this machine to $1,199 (about £970, AU$1,550) when it releases later this February.

Acer Aspire GX desktop

Complementing its new lineup of thin but hardy laptops is a new Acer Aspire GX desktop.

Although it's not as compact as the Acer Predator G1, this home PC has a sleek design thanks to its edgy armor-inspired design. There also happens to be an integrated wireless charging deck built into the top of the case.

This PC can be configured for all your 4K media needs and even VR gaming with 7th gen Intel processors and up to Nvidia GTX 1070 graphics. Users will also be able to configure a system from Acer with up to 64GB of DDR4 RAM, as well as a 3TB HDD and 256GB SSD.

The Acer Aspire GX will be available in China and Europe first for €799 and ¥5,999 (about $840, £680, AU$1,170), respectively. However, we imagine we'll see it come to the US and other territories very shortly.