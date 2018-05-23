Acer announces Nitro VG0 and RG0 gaming monitors

At Acer’s global event it announced a range of new IPS monitors with AMD FreeSync technology and response times as fast as 1ms, which offers incredibly smooth gaming performance.

First up there is the Acer Nitro VG0 series, which will be available in 27-inch, 23.8-inch and 21.5-inch sizes, and will support 4K UHD (3,840 x 2,160 pixels), WQHD (2,560 × 1,440) and full HD (1,920 x 1,080) resolutions, respectively.

They come with 144 Hz refresh rates, and numerous features we’ve come to expect from Acer’s monitors, such as pre-set configurations for various types of games. They will also have 2W stereo speakers, HDMI, VGA and DisplayPort connectivity.

The Acer Nitro VG0 gaming monitors will be available in the UK from July, with prices starting from £109 (around $145, AU$200). We are waiting to hear about exact US and Australian prices and release dates.

Acer Nitro RG0 gaming monitors

Meanwhile, the Acer Nitro RG0 comes in 27-inch and 23.8-inches and has an incredibly thin 0.27-inch profile.

These monitors come with a 1,920 x 1,080 resolution and 75Hz frame rate, as well as many of the features the Nitro VG0 series boasts.

The Acer Nitro RG0 gaming monitors will be available in the UK from July, with prices starting from £139 (around $180, AU$245), and again we’re waiting to hear about official US and Australian prices.