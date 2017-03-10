9 Nintendo Switch tips and tricks for getting the most out of your console

Gone are the days when Nintendo forced customers to only play games from their own region; the Switch is fully region free, which not only means that game cards will work on any system, but you can also access any region's eShop from a single console.

In order to do so you'll first need to set up a brand new account over on Nintendo's accounts site. You'll need to use an email address that is different from the one associated with your main Nintendo account, and you'll also need to select the country of residence that matches the eShop you want to access (so for Japan, select – well – Japan). You'll be emailed a code once this process is complete (make sure the email you've provided it a valid on you have access to) which you then have to verify on the main site.

With the account created, you then have to drop onto your Switch and select "Add User" to link the new account with your console. Select the eShop icon and sign in using the new user and bingo, you're viewing the storefront of an entirely different region! Be warned that many people outside of Japan are reporting that they can't use western credit or debit cards to purchase games on the Japanese eShop, so you may want to buy some Japanese eShop credit from a respectable reseller, such as Play Asia.