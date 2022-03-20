Middlesbrough vs Chelsea live stream: how to watch FA Cup quarter-final online from anywhere

A mid-week war of words has brought an edge to this FA Cup quarter-final clash between Middlesbrough and Chelsea. The Blues had pushed for fans to be barred from the stadium, a proposal that raised eyebrows across the sporting spectrum and incurred the disdain of Boro chairman Steve Gibson. Prepare for an interesting encounter. Here's how to watch a Middlesbrough vs Chelsea live stream, no matter where you are in the world - including free-to-air coverage in some places.

Middlesbrough vs Chelsea free live stream: BBC iPlayer (UK) | 10Play (AU)

Middlesbrough vs Chelsea live stream Date: Saturday, March 19 Start time: 5.15pm GMT / 1.15pm ET / 10.15am PT / 4.15am AEDT / 6.15am NZDT Venue: Riverside Stadium, Middlesbrough Free live stream: BBC iPlayer (UK) | 10Play (AU) Watch from anywhere: ExpressVPN US stream: ESPN Plus (US)

Chelsea's off-field issues have garnered both scorn and sympathy, but their bid to get this fixture played behind closed doors in the interests of "sporting integrity" was misguided to say the least. It doesn't take much to make Chris Wilder grumpy, and he'll make sure his team's fired up for this one.

Middlesbrough have developed a taste for Premier League clubs this season, having dumped out Manchester United and Tottenham in the previous rounds, though their previously excellent Championship form has cooled a little of late.

Thomas Tuchel's men can expect to receive a hostile reception at the Riverside Stadium but the Roman Abramovich saga has imbued Chelsea with a renewed focus and form, notching five wins on the spin. Here's how to get a Middlesbrough vs Chelsea live stream and watch the FA Cup quarter-final online today.

How to watch Middlesbrough vs Chelsea: live stream FA Cup for FREE in the UK

Middlesbrough vs Chelsea is being shown for FREE in the UK on BBC One, with kick-off set for 5.15pm GMT on Saturday evening. The build-up starts at 4.50pm. You can also live stream Middlesbrough vs Chelsea on BBC iPlayer, which is free to watch with a valid TV licence. It works across a huge array of devices, including laptops, tablets, smartphones, media streaming devices like Apple TV, Amazon Fire, Chromecast and Roku, and PlayStation and Xbox consoles. Not in the UK right now? No worries - you can download and install a VPN to port yourself back home to tune in as normal. More details below.

How to watch Middlesbrough vs Chelsea from outside your country

We've recommended some of the best places to live stream Middlesbrough vs Chelsea below, but you might run into a problem trying to access them if you're outside of your country. This is because of something called geo-blocking.

Simply follow our VPN advice below and you'll soon be around that issue with a great bit of software that allows you to relocate your device back to your country of residence - thereby regaining access to all the streaming services and content you normally enjoy at home.

Use a VPN to live stream Middlesbrough vs Chelsea from anywhere

How to live stream Middlesbrough vs Chelsea FREE in Australia

Channel 10 has the rights to the FA Cup in Australia and you can watch Middlesbrough vs Chelsea, along with every other FA Cup game, on streaming service 10Play. 10Play is free to watch for anyone in Australia. Sign-up with an Australian post code and away you go. And because there's a 10Play app for Android, iOS, Apple TV and Amazon Fire Stick, you'll be able to catch the action on just about any device. The only catch is that Middlesbrough vs Chelsea kicks off at 4.15am AEDT in the early hours of Sunday morning. Be sure to use a VPN if you're trying to access your home coverage from outside of the country.

How to watch Middlesbrough vs Chelsea: live stream in the US

ESPN Plus is the place to watch FA Cup soccer in the US, with Middlesbrough vs Chelsea set to kick-off at 1.15pm ET / 10.15am PT. ESPN Plus+ monthly plans cost $6.99 a month, while the cost-saving annual subscription is priced at $69.99 a year. But for the ultimate value, grab a combined ESPN+, Hulu and Disney Plus bundle for just $13.99 a month, which gets you loads of great entertainment and family-friendly content in addition to all that sports action. As an exclusively online service, ESPN Plus is available to stream via, iPhone, iPad, Android, Apple TV, Roku, Chromecast, Fire TV, Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Oculus Go and Samsung connected TVs. As well as, of course, via a web browser on your computer.

