How to watch Under the Banner of Heaven online starring Andrew Garfield and Daisy Edgar-Jones wherever you are

If it’s nerve-shredding True Crime chills you’re after, look no further. This highly-anticipated FX show stars Andrew Garfield in the real-life account of a double murder in 1980s Utah, which uncovered dark truths about a fundamentalist Mormon sect. Below we explain how to watch Under the Banner of Heaven online, with a Hulu subscription in the US.

Watch Under the Banner of Heaven online Release date: Thursday, April 28 Starring: Andrew Garfield, Daisy Edgar-Jones, Sam Worthington, Denise Gough, Wyatt Russell, Gil Birmingham, Rory Culkin, Chloe Pirrie. Watch in the US: stream on Hulu with a 30-day FREE trial International option: Disney Plus (date TBC)

Academy Award-winning writer Dustin Lance Black brings Jon Krakauer’s best-selling book to our screens, backed by big-name producers like Ron Howard and Brian Glazer, and featuring an equally starry cast.

It’s lead by the boyish Garfield as Mormon Jeb Pyre, a detective and family man whose religious beliefs are rattled when a mother and infant child are murdered. Investigating the tragedy alongside cynical partner Bill Taba (Gil Birmingham), they discover some shocking truths about the origins of the LDS religion and its more fanatical members.

The series boasts an incredible ensemble cast. Daisy Edgar-Jones plays the ill-fated Brenda, a Mormon with more progressive values, while the conservative Lafferty family include Billy Howle as her husband Alan, a scarily good Wyatt Russell, and Sam Worthington as his extremist brother.

So, steel yourself for this thought-provoking true-life crime series and get ready to stream all 7-episodes with our guide on how to watch Banner of Heaven online now.

How to watch Under the Banner of Heaven FREE on Hulu in the US

This true-crime drama is exclusive to Hulu in the US, where its first two episodes will debut on Thursday, April 28 via FX on Hulu. There are 7 episodes in total, with the remainder dropping weekly until the series conclusion on June 02. Hulu plans are available from just $6.99 a month. In fact, Hulu even offers a FREE 1-month trial. To get the ultimate value, though, bag the Hulu, Disney+ and ESPN+ for just $13.99 a month with the Disney Plus bundle, which provides loads of great film and TV content in addition to live sports. Of course, you can watch Hulu on nearly anything, with the Hulu app available for: Android and iOS devices, Apple TV, Chromecast, Amazon Echo Show and Fire TV devices, select smart TVs and Android TVs, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation, Xbox, Mac, PC and Roku streamers. So whatever your platform, don't hold back and take advantage of that Hulu free trial today.

Canadians eager to see Jon Krakauer’s best-selling novel adapted for TV, keep your eyes fixed on Disney Plus, where the show will be available in multiple international territories via the Star hub. Frustratingly, an exact release date hasn’t yet been confirmed yet. But we’re sure it won’t be long before this buzz-worthy show lands on the streaming service. Currently, a Disney Plus subscription costs $11.99 CAD a month. But there's a saving to be had if you sign up for the year, with an annual subscription costing $119.99 CAD.

