How to watch The Summer I Turned Pretty online: stream every episode of the new Amazon Original show

After the success of Netflix’s To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before, Jenny Han will be hoping for lightning to strike twice as her novel The Summer I Turned Pretty is adapted on Amazon Prime (opens in new tab). Ready to be swept up in another swoon-worthy story about the giddy heights of first love? Then just read below as we explain how to watch The Summer I Turned Pretty online.

Season one will recount the events of the 2009 book in which Isabella “Belly” Conrad finds herself on the cusp of womanhood and preparing to be a debutante, caught in a confusing love triangle between two brothers she previously just considered friends.

Newcomer Lola Tong stars as Belly, who vacations with her mom Laurel (Jackie Chung) every summer to the home of family friend Susannah (Rachel Blanchard). And while Belly nurses a crush on her son Conrad, the brooding brothers – played by Christopher Briney (Dali Land) and Gavin Casalegno (Walker) respectively – wrestle with their own changing feelings for Belly.

It's an 8-part series which should break, melt, and mend your heart in equal measure – and hopeless romantics shouldn’t have to wait long for season two either, because it’s already been greenlit! So, keep reading for our guide on how to watch The Summer I Turned Pretty online now, available with an Amazon Prime Video subscription globally. (opens in new tab)

How to watch The Summer I Turned Pretty online: stream the Amazon Prime Video series today

All Amazon Prime memberships include Amazon’s VOD service, in addition to ad-free music streaming, Prime Gaming, exclusive deals, and their famed free delivery service.

In addition to The Summer I Turned Pretty, there are heaps of Amazon Originals to enjoy, like Modern Love, The Boys, and Hunters, plus award nominated movies like Minari and Borat Subsequent Moviefilm.

Subscribers can access the service in web browsers, on smart TVs, iOS and Android smartphones/tablets, games consoles like the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One X, streaming boxes and dongles like those made by Roku, Amazon’s Fire TV devices, Apple TV, as well as a number of compatible Blu-ray players.

How to watch The Summer I Turned Pretty from abroad

If you're a Prime Video subscriber and find yourself stuck in a country where the service isn't available, or you can’t access the same content provided back home, then that's probably down to geo-blocking restrictions.

Luckily, there’s a simple solution. Downloading a VPN will let you to watch The Summer I Turned Pretty online no matter where you are, simply by changing your IP address to one that's back in your country of residence. Now, here's how to get started with this essential bit of streaming software.