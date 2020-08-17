DC FanDome: date, schedule, how to watch and more

With the constant disruption of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic during these uncertain times, comic con season has been put on hold in 2020. With movies like Wonder Woman 1984 being delayed and The Batman filming on pause, DC Comics fans could use something to look forward to, and this is where DC FanDome swoops in to save the day.

DC Fandome is a free virtual event, which will bring thousands of fans together from all over the world through a series of livestreamed videos to celebrate all things DC, whether that’s film, TV, comics or games.

The event will showcase a bunch of upcoming DC-themed projects, with exciting announcements, reveals and insider access. If you love Batman, Superman, Wonder Woman or any other DC Comics superheroes, you won't want to miss it.

So, ahead of DC FanDome, we're talking you through how to watch it, when it's streaming and which panels are worth checking out.

How to watch DC FanDome

A livestream of the event is accessible via DCFanDome.com for 24 hours from 6PM in the UK, or 10AM Pacific time. The event will be broadcast in 9 languages – English, French, Spanish, Portuguese, Chinese, Italian, German, Japanese and Korean – and will feature specific localized content.

It's recommended you watch on a PC or Mac to get the best experience, rather than mobile. You won't be able to watch it on games consoles.

Note that you have to watch panels on the day – the FAQ makes it clear that this event runs for 24 hours only, and that panels won't be available afterwards. Any new trailers shown, though, will likely be released elsewhere at the same time, and some panels will repeat as encore presentations.

DC FanDome will be taking place on Saturday 22nd August for 24 hours. The panels start at 10AM PDT/6PM BST.

DC FanDome schedule and best panels

For the full schedule for DC FanDome, and to create your own schedule of events and panels that take your fancy, head to the official website to see everything. Below, we've selected the best panels to check out this weekend.

Panels are spread across several different areas: Hall of Heroes (which features all the big movie stuff), WatchVerse (lots of DC TV presentations), KidsVerse (all ages content), YouVerse (cosplay and other fan content), FunVerse (free digital comics and merch-related stuff) and InsiderVerse (making-of videos on DC productions). Hall of Heroes is where you'll find the panels on movies like The Batman, Wonder Woman 1984 and The Suicide Squad.

It’s great news for all the blerds out there, too. The second annual celebration of black nerd culture with the Blerd and Boujee House will be making its presence at DC FanDome, bringing together Blerds and Latinx geeks together, sparking some interesting cultural conversation.

WB Games are expected to have a strong presence at DC FanDome. You'll hear further details and information from Rocksteady’s recently announced Suicide Squad game. WB Games Montreal will also be there, rumored to be revealing the next Batman game.

There are too many panels to list them all here (and some are about more niche comic con-y things, like portfolio reviews), so we've curated some of the coolest-looking panels below, and we'll explain when they take place.

Wonder Woman 1984 panel (10AM PDT/6PM BST) Features Gal Gadot, Chris Pine, Kristen Wiig, Pedro Pascal and director/co-writer/producer Patty Jenkins, as well as a sneak peek at the film.

Features Gal Gadot, Chris Pine, Kristen Wiig, Pedro Pascal and director/co-writer/producer Patty Jenkins, as well as a sneak peek at the film. Warner Bros Games Montreal Announcement (10.30AM PDT/6.30PM BST) This is almost certainly where you'll get your glimpse at the next Batman game, rumored to be called Gotham Knights.

This is almost certainly where you'll get your glimpse at the next Batman game, rumored to be called Gotham Knights. The Sandman Universe: Enter the Dreaming Panel (10.45AM PDT/6.45PM BST) Neil Gaiman features in this comic book-y panel, which will also touch upon the audiobook adaptation of the Sandman comics. Michael Sheen will also appear.

Neil Gaiman features in this comic book-y panel, which will also touch upon the audiobook adaptation of the Sandman comics. Michael Sheen will also appear. Multiverse 101 Panel (11.20AM PDT/7.20 PM BST) DC head Jim Lee, Warner Bros' Walter Hamada and DC TV producer Greg Berlanti discuss the DC Multiverse in detail, and presumably how all the shows and movies fit together.

DC head Jim Lee, Warner Bros' Walter Hamada and DC TV producer Greg Berlanti discuss the DC Multiverse in detail, and presumably how all the shows and movies fit together. Introducing Flash Panel (11.45AM PDT/7.45PM BST) Learn more about the long-gestating The Flash movie, with director Andy Muschietti, producer Barbara Muschietti, star Ezra Miller and writer Christina Hodson.

Learn more about the long-gestating The Flash movie, with director Andy Muschietti, producer Barbara Muschietti, star Ezra Miller and writer Christina Hodson. The Suicide Squad Panel (12PM PDT/8.00 PM BST) James Gunn's Suicide Squad movie should be a lot more fun than the original, and here the Guardians of the Galaxy director will discuss it in depth, with some of the cast appearing too.

James Gunn's Suicide Squad movie should be a lot more fun than the original, and here the Guardians of the Galaxy director will discuss it in depth, with some of the cast appearing too. BAWSE Females of Color Within the DC Universe (12.50PM PDT/8:50 PM BST) Panellists include Meagan Good (Shazam!), Javicia Leslie (Batwoman), Candice Patton (The Flash), Tala Ashe (DC’s Legends of Tomorrow), Nafessa Williams and Chantal Thuy (Black Lightning), and Anna Diop and Damaris Lewis (Titans).

Panellists include Meagan Good (Shazam!), Javicia Leslie (Batwoman), Candice Patton (The Flash), Tala Ashe (DC’s Legends of Tomorrow), Nafessa Williams and Chantal Thuy (Black Lightning), and Anna Diop and Damaris Lewis (Titans). Surprise DC Comics Panel (2PM PDT/10.00PM BST) This one's a mystery, but it's listed as Hall of Heroes panel.

This one's a mystery, but it's listed as Hall of Heroes panel. The Snyder Cut of Justice League panel (2.45PM PDT/10:45PM BST) One of the day's main events, director Zack Snyder will discuss his 2021 recut of Justice League, and it'll feature some special guests.

One of the day's main events, director Zack Snyder will discuss his 2021 recut of Justice League, and it'll feature some special guests. Black Adam panel (3.10PM PDT/11.10PM BST) Dwayne Johnson features in this panel on the long-in-the-works Black Adam DC Comics movie.

Dwayne Johnson features in this panel on the long-in-the-works Black Adam DC Comics movie. Aquaman panel (4PM PDT/12AM BST) Director James Wan and star Patrick Wilson will talk about the massively successful 2018 DC movie.

Director James Wan and star Patrick Wilson will talk about the massively successful 2018 DC movie. Ask Harley Quinn (4.15PM PDT/12.15AM BST) A tie-in to the adult animated TV series, this 10-minute panel has Harley answering fan questions.

A tie-in to the adult animated TV series, this 10-minute panel has Harley answering fan questions. Tomorrow's Super Heroes with Jim Lee brought to you by Gold House (4.15PM PDT/12:15 AM BST) DC's CCO Jim Lee will chat to Bing Chen of non-profit organzation Gold House to explore the vital influence of Asian writers and artists to the world of comic books.

DC's CCO Jim Lee will chat to Bing Chen of non-profit organzation Gold House to explore the vital influence of Asian writers and artists to the world of comic books. SHAZAM! - Panel (4.35PM PDT/12.35AM BST) Zachary Levi and friends will talk a little about the Shazam! sequel, among other subjects.

Zachary Levi and friends will talk a little about the Shazam! sequel, among other subjects. Wonder Woman 1984 – The WW84 Cast Play 'Werewolf 1984' (4.45PM PDT/12.45AM BST) The Wonder Woman sequel's cast plays a game they created on-set, which is presumably some version of the Werewolf party game.

The Wonder Woman sequel's cast plays a game they created on-set, which is presumably some version of the Werewolf party game. Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League (5PM PDT/1.00AM BST) After years of silence, Rocksteady Studios will finally discuss its new game, focused on the group of supervillains.

After years of silence, Rocksteady Studios will finally discuss its new game, focused on the group of supervillains. The Batman - Panel (5.30PM PDT/1.30AM BST) This is the big one. Director and writer Matt Reeves will chat to Aisha Tyler about 2021's Batman movie starring Robert Pattinson, with surprises promised.

DC FanDome guests: who's been confirmed?

👏🏼 Most 👏🏽 Epic 👏🏿 Lineup 👏🏻 Ever 👏🏾 Free for all fans globally to join for 24-hours only on August 22 at https://t.co/SyKFjcIr1y. #DCFanDome pic.twitter.com/lyDGcomCdkAugust 7, 2020

A bunch of huge names from the world of film, TV and comics have been confirmed for the DC FanDome event, revealed in the trailer above.

The star-studded line-up includes Dwayne Johnson, as mentioned, who will be on hand to spill some more details on his upcoming Black Adam film.

Other names confirmed to be in attendance include Gal Gadot, Idris Elba, James Gunn, Chris Pine, Viola Davis, Margot Robbie, Ezra Miller, Darren Criss, Clancy Brown, Zachary Levi, Peter Capaldi, Pedro Pascal and Val Kilmer just to name a few.

Also confirmed for the event, according to DC, are the cast and creators from DC’s finest from TV and movies, including Aquaman, The Batman, Batwoman, Black Adam, Wonder Woman 1984, Black Lightning, DC Super Hero Girls, DC’s Legends of Tomorrow, Stargirl, Doom Patrol, The Flash, Harley Quinn, Lucifer, Pennyworth, SHAZAM!, The Suicide Squad, Supergirl, Superman & Lois, Teen Titans GO!, Titans and Watchmen.

DC FanDome 2020 should be the definitive DC experience

(Image credit: Warner Bros/DC Entertainment)

With DC being absent during Comic-Con at Home 2020, DC FanDome should provide your DC fix from the comfort of your own home.

This event is an absolute must for DC fans, regardless of whether you’re a hardcore gamer, film or TV buff, or comic book collector.