How to use Family Safety parental controls in Windows 10

Windows 10 (as well as Windows 8) includes a useful set of parental controls known as Microsoft Family Safety to insulate your children from inappropriate content strewn across the web.

It also helps ensure they don't inadvertently compromise the security of your PC by downloading malware and other nasties. This feature lets you define when your children can use the PC, which apps they can use, what games they can play, and what kind of websites they can browse – so teens won't stay up all night chatting or playing games.

However, before you can set up parental controls you need to make sure that you have a password-protected Administrator account so that your children can't simply log in with unrestricted access and turn off Parental Controls. Also, create separate Standard accounts for all your children so that you can setup different restrictions for each person.