The cheapest iPhone 13 Pro SIM-free prices in September 2021

iPhone 13 Pro Fact File (Image credit: Future) Release date: September 24 2021

Launch Price: $999 | £949 | AU$1,699

Platform: iOS 15

Storage: Up to 1TB

Camera: 12 + 12 + 12MP

Screen: 6.1-inch, Super Retina XDR

Colours: Silver, Graphite, Gold, and the new Pacific Blue hue

iPhone 13 Pro deals are easy to find but it's the cheapest iPhone 13 Pro SIM-free you'll want to seek out if the idea of living contract-free is for you. But since you have to buy this very-not-cheap phone outright, are unlocked iPhone 13 Pro SIM-free deals worth your time?

If you can afford to buy the iPhone 13 Pro you stand to make savings on your contract by going SIM-free. So, how much is the iPhone 13 Pro SIM-free unlocked? Pricing runs at $999, £949, AU$1699.

That's not cheap but for that you get the all new A15 Bionic chip which is far faster than the previous model for better graphics and video editing. This also manages to do all that while becoming more efficient giving you even more battery life.

The new cameras are leading the way with the largest sensors ever for more than double the light collected. That means not only better night shots but better focus in the day. Totally new is a telephoto lens for three times optical zoom without all that digital cutting in. At the other end is macro photography for super close-up shots, ideal for nature snaps.

Both the iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 represent big jumps forward in terms of battery thanks to new bigger batteries. This beast gets you 2.5 hours longer than the last model.

Just want to see where to buy? We've listed the best SIM-free iPhone 13 Pro unlocked deals down below for you to compare and pick out the absolute best option for you.

Today's cheapest iPhone 13 Pro SIM-free / unlocked prices: