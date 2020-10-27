OnePlus 7T will be available for Rs. 32,999 – just for a limited time

OnePlus 7T on Amazon -Rs. 5000 flat discount The OnePlus 7T comes with a Snapdragon 855 Plus SoC and has 8GB of RAM and 256 GB of internal storage. The limited time deal offers a discount of Rs. 5000 on the current retail price of Rs. 37,999.View Deal

If you’re planning to purchase a flagship phone but are tight on a budget then the original flagship killer – OnePlus 7T is available on a killer deal on Amazon. You have a chance to get hold of this phone for Rs 32,999, however, you’ll need to hurry up as the deal is only available till tomorrow - October 28 midnight.

The phone is currently selling at its regular price of Rs 37,999, in case you have an Axis Bank, Citi and ICICI Bank Card you stand a chance to get an instant discount of Rs. 5000 bringing the effective price down to Rs 32,999.

And while you can only purchase one phone per card, you will get the discount on the credit card, debit card and EMI transaction on both credit and debit cards of Axis, Citi and ICICI bank making the deal even more attractive.

Most importantly, this is the top-end variant with 8GB of RAM and 2456GB of onboard storage coupled with the 48-megapixel triple rear camera setup, Snapdragon 855 Plus chipset, 3800 mAh battery coupled with 30W Warp charge fast charging solution.

In case you’re planning to be a bit more adventurous then you can also go for LG’s G8X that comes with dual-display and was sold at a mindboggling price of Rs. 19,990 in the recent sales. The phone will be again up for a discounted price of Rs. 25,000 on Flipkart during the upcoming Diwali sale.

TechRadar has curated a list of best deals for the Festival sales. You can get access to the exhaustive list of all the deals here. While we have not reviewed all these products, we are using our collective experience and expertise to suggest them as good deals based on our knowledge of the brands and the price tags.