LG G8X ThinQ could be the cheapest dual-screen phone you can get

The market of dual-screened phones is hotting up. We just had Motorola introduce it’s latest 5G-enabled foldable smartphone while the Fold 2 from Samsung made its way to the country earlier last month.

While LG has not launched a truly foldable device yet, it did announce the LG G8X ThinQ that follows the company's unique take on dual-display technology, thanks to its snap-on cover that houses the secondary display.

The phone debuted in India in December last year and retails for Rs. 54,990 currently. However, it will be available on Flipkart for Rs 19,999 making it a deal of the year of sorts. This deal is a part of the upcoming Big Billion Day sale that is scheduled from October 16 -21 and this price cut is temporary.

LG G8X ThinQ specifications and features

As mentioned above, the LG G8X ThinQ is an interesting phone that comes with a 6.4-inch FHD+ FullVision OLED panel with 1080X2340 pixels resolution. The display houses a front facing selfie camera in a water drop notch and an in-display fingerprint sensor at the bottom.

It is powered by last year’s flagship Snapdragon 855 chipset coupled with an Adreno 640 GPU and 8GB of RAM. The phone comes with 128GB of internal storage that can be further extended with the help of a micro SD card.

Highlight of the phone is it’s secondary display that carries the same size and resolution as the primary display and connects with the phone via a USB Type-C connection. The hinge that is present on the cover housing the secondary display, allows users to turn the display to a full 360-degree. This secondary display can be used as a gamepad while playing games, use it as a keyboard to enhance productivity and more.

In terms of optics, the phone has a dual-camera setup at the back with a 12-megapixel primary camera and a 13-megapixel ultra-wide-angle camera. While on the front you get a 32-megapixel selfie snapper. This IP68 certified phone comes with a 4,000 mAh battery with support for Qualcomm Quick Charge 3.0.