Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2: price in India and pre-booking offers

Just a week after its global unveiling, the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2 has launched in India as the company’s new flagship foldable. Here’s when you’ll be able to buy it and for much.

Notably, this is the first time the Indian pricing for a Samsung foldable is on par with that of the other markets.

In India, the Samsung Z Fold 2 is priced at Rs 1,49,999, and will be available in Mystic Black and Mystic Bronze colours. It will go on sale starting September 14 via Samsung’s website and select retailers. Customers who pre-book will be eligible for 12-month no-cost EMI, YouTube Premium for 4 months, and Microsoft Office 365 subscription at a discount of 22%.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2 specs and features

This is Samsung’s second flagship foldable that comes with a 7.6-inch Infinity-O Dynamic AMOLED panel with 120Hz refresh rate on the inside. On the outside, there is a 6.2-inch HD+ Super AMOLED flex screen on the outside. The folding display is now made of ultra-thin glass instead of plastic. It is powered by the Snapdragon 865 Plus SoC so you also get 5G connectivity with this device. It is paired with 12GB RAM and 256GB or 512GB storage.

The device comes with three cameras, which is located at the top-left on the rear of the device. you will be able to access the same cameras when it’s both folded and unfolded. You get a primary 12MP camera with an f/1.8 aperture. This is followed by an ultra-wide lens of 12MP and a telephoto lens of 12MP. Selfies are handled by a 10MP shooter. Powering the Z Fold 2 is a 4,500mAh battery with 25W fast charge support via Type-C port. It also supports wireless charging and reverse wireless charging as well.

The device offers flex mode to take advantage of the foldable screen. with this, you get app continuity that gives you expanded usability with both the screens when needed.