LG offers free 7-day trial on the G8X Dual Screen in India

LG has launched a new ‘Try&Buy’ campaign for its flagship G8X Dual Screen smartphone in India. The new promotional campaign will allow users to try out the device for a period of 7 days. Users can either buy the phone at the end of the trial period or choose to return the device. The offer, which runs till June 14, is available only in select states.

The offer is available for all Indian consumers and potential customers will have to register a request through LG’s official website to try out the phone. They will have to enter details like the name, phone number and email after which an SMS code is sent to them.

Applicants need to visit an LG store in person and show the code to the seller. Later, they will have to fill a form that has the company’s Terms and Conditions. Finally, a refundable security deposit of Rs 99 through a credit card completes the whole process.

(Image credit: LG)

An interesting point to note here is LG has detailed the liabilities of a user in case he damages the smartphone during the trial period. Hence, a thorough read of the said T&C is recommended before signing it.

Talking about the offer, the user can very well return the phone with all accessories after the termination of the trial period failing which will also result in the company taking action accordingly. On the flip side, if a user chooses to keep the smartphone, he can pay the remaining amount to complete the purchase.

LG is also offering a Jabra Elite 65t Wireless Earbuds at a price of Rs 1,999 on purchase of the G8X ThinQ. The earbuds retail for a price of Rs 15,499 elsewhere.

Advait Vaidya, Business Head- LG Mobile communications said, “LG G8X ThinQ is one of our premium products. We hope to create a better experience to our users and this is difficult to achieve just through a digital ad. Hence, by introducing this offer, we are allowing users to make an honest decision by completely immersing themselves in the product before restoring it.”