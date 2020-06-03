Oppo Find X2 series to launch in India on June 17

Oppo’s X2 series will make its India debut this month. The company will unveil its Find X2 series smartphones, the X2 and X2 Pro in India on June 17.

The company has announced the launch date of the new smartphones on Twitter and the Amazon teaser page for the same is also now live. The teaser page on the e-commerce site also revealed several details of the upcoming devices.

The Oppo Find X2 and Find X2 Pro were announced globally in March and is finally making its way to India in a couple of weeks. The Oppo Find X2 is the second generation all-screen lineup of premium flagship smartphones from the company.

World's #FastestChargeTechnology meets the #PerfectScreenOf2020 with the all new #OPPOFindX2Series #5G! Are you ready to experience a smooth and flawless performance? The #TrueFlagshipExperience is coming soon to India on 17th June.Know more: https://t.co/chUzY2ya9p pic.twitter.com/Bh3w3Aho9LJune 3, 2020

Both X2 and X2 Pro come with 6.7-inch AMOLED screens with a 120Hz refresh rate. They feature a QHD+ resolution (1,440 x 3,168 pixel), a peak brightness of 1,200 nits, and HDR10+ certification. The devices also come with a 10-bit colour rendering capability. With its O1 Ultra Vision Engine processor, the phones can upscale regular content to 60fps or 120fps. Under the hood, they are powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 chipset paired with up to 12GB of RAM and 512GB of storage.

Both the smartphones feature 48MP Sony IMX689 primary camera. The Find X2 packs in a 12MP wide-angle lens and a 13MP telephoto lens. On the other hand, the Find X2 Pro features a 48MP IMX586 ultra-wide-angle lens and a 13MP telephoto lens. The Find X2 Pro is packed with a 4,260mAh battery and the Find X2 is packed with a 4,200mAh battery. Both of them support 65W SuperVOOC 2.0 fast charging via Type-C port.

In global markets, the Oppo Find X2 starts at £899, which converts to about Rs 83,000. So, we can expect a premium price from the company in India as well.

Of course we would be happier if they can follow the OnePlus 8 model and spring a surprise in India.