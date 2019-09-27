There's no question that Black Friday TV deals are going to be massive ahead of the November 29 start date and continue on through Cyber Monday in early December.

Whether you're looking for a state-of-the-art 8K QLED TV, or a budget-friendly OLED to binge watch your favorite Netflix series on, there's sure to be a brilliant Black Friday TV price drop in your future.

It may only be September, but it's never too early to start thinking about Black Friday – after all, the sales event is hardly a day-long affair anymore. Recent years have seen the sales extended into the whole month of November, so we have every reason to believe that the best Black Friday TV deals will start coming in long before November 29.

With more and more retailers participating every year, you can expect to find Black Friday deals from the likes of Amazon, Walmart, Best Buy, and more – and with all those deals to sift through, we'll be doing the hard work for you, scouring the web and updating this article with the best Black Friday TV deals we can find.

When is Black Friday and Cyber Monday 2019? (Image credit: Shutterstock) Traditionally, Black Friday is the first Friday immediately after Thanksgiving in the US, when retailers begin the holiday shopping season. This means that Black Friday 2019 will officially start on November 29. Cyber Monday is the first Monday following Black Friday, and this year falls on December 2nd. As with past years, we're expecting the deals to start flooding in long before this, so it's a good idea to bookmark this page (along with our Best Black Friday deals hub), and keep checking back throughout October and November.

Where can I find the best Black Friday TV deals?

Lots of different retailers will be participating in Black Friday and Cyber Monday this year. Some of the best deals will be found at Amazon, which typically stretch their sales window across the entire week preceding Black Friday.

If you're in the US, Walmart and Best Buy are usually great places to find Black Friday TV deals, while UK deal-hunters are best served by the likes of John Lewis, Argos, and Currys.

While many of these retailers will begin discounting their products throughout November, it's worth bearing in mind that discounts can change as the month progresses.

Over the years, we've found that many of the best value deals tend to appear later in the month, on more expensive products – like TVs – where retailers could still make a profit while knocking a hefty amount off the price.

Black Friday TV deals: what to expect

TVs are notorious for getting heavy discounts around Black Friday and Cyber Monday, and there's usually something for everyone – whether you're looking for top-end Samsung QLED or a wallet-friendly 4K display.

It's not unusual to see discounts on LG's OLED range, and with OLED technology dropping in price every year, you could be looking at a real bargain come Black Friday.

You shouldn't discount LED TV's though; slightly cheaper than QLED and OLED models, you can get a 65-inch 4K HDR smart TV for less than $900 in some cases.

Go even further down the rabbit hole of budget TVs, and you might even find sub-$100 prices for Full HD 40-inch sets, as we saw in 2018 – even if the quality doesn't match 4K sets, these bargain TVs could make a fantastic addition to your kitchen or bedroom.

What's the best TV you can buy right now?

The best Black Friday TV deals from 2018 (US)

Samsung Q8F 4K QLED 55-inch TV: $1,899.99 now $1,499.99

If you were in the market for a 4K QLED TV on Cyber Monday, this was a top deal. $400 off the list price, and in exchange you get a sizable 55-inch display and a heap of features inside.View Deal

Toshiba 55-inch 4K HDR Fire TV: $479.99 now $349.99

This 55-inch 4K HDR TV combines an Ultra-HD resolution with Amazon's Fire TV smart platform. With built-in Alexa, this TV can help control your smart home and find you something to watch, all using the power of your voice. It's a TV for the 21st Century, and Best Buy was the official bricks-and-mortar retailer for the range.View Deal

TCL 65-inch 4K HDR Roku Smart LED TV $999.99 $498 at Walmart

Big-screen TVs from Walmart are always a popular category during Black Friday, and this TCL 65-inch TV received a massive 50% discount. We should see similar deals for this year's sale, and fresh discounts on newer model 4K TVs.

View Deal

Sony 77-inch 4K Ultra HD Smart Bravia OLED TV: $17,998 now $7,998

The Sony Bravia XBR77A1E may as well be the ultimate 4K OLED TV with a mammoth 77-inch panel and the best image quality in the industry. Unfortunately, this 4K OLED TV often comes at an unreal price, but this $10,000 discount made it a more approachable purchase.View Deal

The best Black Friday TV deals from 2018 (UK)

LG 75-inch 4K HDR LED TV £1,799 £999 at Currys

An unbelievable price drop on this 75-inch LG television, in Currys Black Tag 2018 sales. You didn't get an OLED display for this price – see the set below for that – but it was still getting a truly high-end television for almost half the price. LG's webOS smart platform is one of the best out there, too.

View Deal

Toshiba 65-inch OLED 4K Smart TV £2,299 £1,699 at AO.com

Toshiba's top-tier OLED smart TV, the X9863DB, saw one of the biggest savings with a whopping £600 off RRP for the 65-inch model. The offer's running until December 4, and may be the best we'll see for this particular set. View Deal

Sony Bravia 60-inch 4K Smart TV £1,099 £699 at AO.com Not quite half price, but this was still a whopping £400 price cut on Sony's XF83 LCD television. Carrying Sony's basic X1 processor, this is a mid-range avenue for 4K HDR pictures, with compatibility for HDR10 and Hybrid Log Gamma. View Deal

Samsung UE40NU7120 40-inch 4K TV £529 £349 on Amazon

This was a fantastic sale highlight, as one of the newer 2018 range of Samsung 4K HDR smart TVs. Amazon knocked £170 off, making it the best Black Friday 2018 price on a 40-inch TV of this quality.

View Deal

How can I get the best Black Friday TV deals?

Black Friday and Cyber Monday can be stressful; after all, there are hundreds, if not thousands, of deals to sift through, and it can be difficult to know which deals are best for you.

So, it's worth doing your homework ahead of time – that means checking out the retailers you think you might buy from come November, and looking out for any artificially inflated prices.

Some retailers up price from August through to October to make their Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals seem better than they actually are – and this is particularly prevalent with TV deals.

As much as you can, you should try to be flexible, too. Got your heart set on a Samsung UHD TV? Instead of memorizing the catalogue number, identify the features that really matter to you, so when you see a better deal on an LG UHD TV, you won't miss out on a fantastic discount.

It's also well worth bookmarking this page, as well as our main Black Friday deals page – we'll be scouring the web for the very best tech deals, sifting through all the rubbish ones so you don't have to.