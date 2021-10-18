Black Friday drone deals 2021: early sales and what to expect

The Black Friday drone deals are usually one of the best times to grab a big discount on the world's best drones – and this year could be a particularly fruitful one. While DJI still dominates sky-based cameras, the competition has become increasingly hot this year – and that could mean some bargains for aerial photographers and videographers.

Black Friday 2021 itself is on November 26, but it's worth creating a battleplan in advance so you don't miss out on any big discounts. DJI, for example, usually starts its Black Friday sale in the week leading up to the shopping event itself, from around November 20. And retailers like Amazon have been known to launch impressive deals even earlier, throughout November.

So what's happening now? At the moment, there are a smattering of individual drone deals at various retailers, rather than widespread sales. For example, in the US you can get 20% off the DJI Mavic Mini Fly More Combo at B&H Photo Video , or 25% off the Parrot Anafi with a Skycontroller at Best Buy . In the UK, we've also recently seen Amazon cut the price of the DJI FPV by 20% for a short time, and Jessops offer a 5% off voucher for DJI drones during August.

Some of these deals could be worth investigating if you need a drone urgently or if the model you want, like the DJI Mavic Mini, is no longer in production and could run out of stock during the busier shopping season. But in general, it's a little too early for Black Friday drone sales and we're expecting to see them start properly from November.

When they do, there's a good chance that this year will be a bumper one for Black Friday drone deals. We've now reached the point where previous-generation drones, like the DJI Mavic Air 2, are both extremely capable and easy to fly, which could make them ones to watch in the sales.

Another factor this year is that we've seen the emergence of growing competition for DJI at both ends of the drone price scale – at the higher end, from Autel Robotics and Skydio (in the US), and at the more affordable from the likes of Hubsan and FIMI. And luckily for us, competition generally means lower prices and better deals.

We'll be gathering all of those on this regularly updated page as soon as they land, but in the meantime we've gathered the best drone deals that are available now –along with our advice on how to form a battleplan for the Black Friday drone deals.

Need a drone before Black Friday, or looking to avoid the stock issues that could arise during the business end of the shopping event? There are already a few choice discounts out there and we've gathered the best of them here. As you can see, there aren't swathes of big discounts available yet, but we're expecting that to change in the run-up to Black Friday during November.

Black Friday drone deals: our predictions

When will the best Black Friday drone deals start in 2021? Black Friday itself lands on November 26 this year, but if previous years are anything to go by, we can expect drone prices to fall in the week running up to that date – with some discounts arriving even earlier. DJI is still by far the world's biggest drone brand, so if you're looking to buy a drone, the chances are high that it'll be one from the Chinese giant. Last year, DJI's 'Black Friday sale' took place between November 20-30, so we're expecting it do the same this year between November 19-29. In 2020, DJI's main discounts were on the DJI Mavic Mini and DJI Phantom 4 Pro V2.0. This year, we're hoping to see price cuts on popular models that have since been succeeded, including the DJI Mavic Air 2 – and, if rumors about the DJI Mavic 3 Pro are to be believed, the DJI Mavic 2 Pro. But the Black Friday drone deals aren't just about DJI. One of its main rivals, Autel Robotics, also launched its own Black Friday deals period last year from November 24-30. That sale included $100 off the Autel Evo mini drone and the same price cut for its Autel Evo II 8K drone. If Autel does the same this year, look out for discounts from November 23-29. Not every major drone brand has a history of big Black Friday deals, though. Skydio, for example, had stock issues last year that were caused by the pandemic's impact on its assembly line. That meant it didn't offer any major savings on US-only models like the Skydio 2 in 2020, and it's possible it could be the same this year. Beyond the manufacturers, there are of course the big drone retailers. You can find a list of the best ones for the US/UK below, but the big ones are Amazon, Walmart and Best Buy (US) and Amazon, Drones Direct and Currys (UK). While many of these ran early sales in the month running up to Black Friday, the best deals arrived during the week of Black Friday. So like DJI and Autel's traditional sales events, the period of November 19-29 will likely to be the best time to go drone shopping.

Tips for buying a drone

Where will the best Black Friday drone deals be this year? While we can't be sure exactly where the best drone deals will be this year, we can tell you which retailers and brands have historically delivered the biggest bargains during Black Friday. If you have your eye on a DJI drone, particularly a current model, then the drone giant's own sales event (likely to be around November 19-29) should be your first port of call. That said, last year its discounts focused more on gimbals and cameras like the DJI Pocket than drones, and you'll want to keep an eye on estimated delivery times, too. If you're worried about shipping delays, or want to pick up a bargain drone that's no longer in DJI's current range, then you should also bookmark the sites of the big drone retailers. Last year, Amazon, Best Buy and B&H Photo Video all offered good discounts. These often match the ones in DJI's own store and can sometimes come with the benefit of faster shipping and bonus accessories, depending on stock. For example, last year B&H Photo Video cut $110 off the price of DJI Mavic Air 2 and threw in a free 128GB card, landing pad and cleaning kit. in the UK, Currys did something similar for the DJI Mavic 2 Zoom with a £150 discount. To make sure you're covered, we've listed all of the best retailers for drones so you can get a feel for the current pricing and offers – and get ready to pounce when the deals do land.

3 best drones to watch out for on Black Friday

If the DJI Mavic 3 rumors are true, we'll see that drone land on November 5 – which could be very nice timing for those who are hoping for Mavic 2 Pro discounts during Black Friday. The DJI Air 2S is more portable, but the Mavic 2 Pro's camera still holds the advantage of adjustable aperture (f/2.8 to f/11) over that model – a useful feature if you regularly find yourself shooting in mixed lighting.

It might now be three years old, but the Mavic 2 Pro still delivers outstanding image quality from its 20MP 1-inch sensor, plus impressive 4K/30p video. There’s raw support for pro photographers, and its folding design remains a classic that stands up to strong winds very well. The Mavic 2 Pro is a little expensive for what it is right now, but which is why we're hopeful for some generous discounts during Black Friday.

Read our in-depth DJI Mavic 2 Pro review

2. DJI Air 2S The best all-round drone package – particularly if it gets discounted Weight: 595g | Controller: Yes | Camera resolution: 20MP | Flight time: 31 minutes | Range: 8km-12km SG $1,449 View Deal at Amazon Singapore Large 1-Inch sensor Small and lightweight No adjustable aperture Controller isn’t foldable

The DJI Air 2S is currently our number one drone – at least until the rumored DJI Mavic 3 lands next month. Still, even if that does happen before Black Friday, the Air 2S will likely retain its place as the best all-rounder for most people, due its combination of a compact design, 1-inch sensor and attractive price tag. If that price gets lowered at all during Black Friday, expect the Air 2S to fly off the shelves.

Will the Air 2S get discounted? It arrived in April this year, so is still a pretty new drone. This means we shouldn't expect big price cuts – those looking for a real bargain should keep an eye on its predecessor, the DJI Mavic Air 2, instead. But it's certainly possible that DJI Air 2S bundles, like the Fly More Combo, will see discounts at some retailers, which could make it a fine to buy this excellent 4K-shooting drone.

Read our in-depth DJI Air 2S review

Looking for a fun, affordable drone that would make a good gift for a beginner? The Ryze Tello is still the best around – and despite its low price, it regularly gets discounted during Black Friday. Don't expect a drone that you can fly long distances in high winds – the Tello has a maximum range of 100m, with 30-40m being more realistic. But its app is refreshingly simply to use and it's a lot of fun to fly.

The 5MP camera is limited to relatively choppy 720p HD video, but it's a fine way to learn your piloting and compositional chops before stepping up to a pricier drone. You also get a reasonable 13 minutes of flight time, while downward-facing light sensors allow the Tello to hover in place and perform a handful of automated tricks. The Tello is now available in various forms too, with an Iron Man version to satisfy Marvel fans – and a pricier Tello EDU version for budding coders.